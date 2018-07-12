TFHost Awarded As Best Local Hosting Company Of The Year

TFhost, the leading Domain Name registrar and Hosting Service Company emerges as the overall best local hosting company in Nigeria for the year 2018.

This award meant for companies physically hosting websites and domains in Nigeria, was given at a gala dinner hosted by Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA) at Celebration Garden, Ikeja, Lagos on Friday, July 6, 2018.

The Nigerian Internet Registrars Associations (NiRA) .ng Awards is aimed at celebrating the achievements and innovation of Nigerian Internet initiatives. The awards are also aimed in rewarding creativity and showcasing ingenuity among industries.

Other than emerging as the best local hosting company of the year, TFhost was also recognized for innovation and creativity by the public which led to the nomination of the following awards.

TFhost four awards categories nomination includes,

• .ng company of the Year

• Best Local Hosting company

• Most Innovative Service Provider online

• Startup Company of the year.

TFhost offers Nigerians and the world premium, affordable, fast, local hosting services which includes; domain names, virtual private servers, cloud servers, web hosting, web security, and cloud solutions.

According to the Manager, TFhost, Mr. Chibuike Duru, “TFhost has redefined the hosting Landscape in Nigeria for good and will continue to exceed the high expectations that will follow this award. TFhost promises to uphold high standards and continue to bring to the public the best hosting services.”

TFhost is a division of Trefoil Networks Limited. TFhost provides domain name registration, web hosting, and website design services. Backed by 24/7 support, we guarantee 99.99%, affordable pricing, and professional services. We are a pioneer NiRA accredited registrar, and own multiple infrastructure for professional and hosting

TFhost in its active commitment to further promote Nigerian entrepreneurs and the Nigerian identity on the internet, and currently running promotional offers to the public for domain names and hosting:

Please visit www.tfhost.ng to enjoy any of these promotional offers.