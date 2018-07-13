Automation as a Service Market Trends, Growth, Segment Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Automation as a Service (SDP) can be defined as the process of assimilating all domain and functionality tools into various automation layers to have unified interface for all workflows. It can also be defined as the process of automating events, processes, tasks and business functions.

Organizations are developing their techniques and solutions to gain more visibility in complex architecture. With the right solutions, they can automate the business processes with more efficiency. Automation-as-a-service enhance mechanizing business processes for quick task resolution, without wasting time on repetitive tasks. It enables organizations to maintain all the transaction records and provides the required security and privacy of the data which is a major concern for organizations. Thereby, the finance vertical is estimated to have the largest market share in 2023.

IBM is yet another key player in automation as a service market. Sysco delivers automation service to their customers with IBM cloud automation services. Through automation service, Sysco has witnessed a decrease in critical incidents, increased server uptime and much more. According to MRFR, The Global Automation as a Service Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 29% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5551

Major Key Players

Automation Anywhere, Inc. (U.S.),

Blue Prism Group Plc. (U.K),

International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.),

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.),

UiPath (U.S.),

HCL Technologies Limited (India),

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.),

Kofax Inc. (U.S.),

NICE Ltd. (Israel), and Pegasystems Inc.(U.S.) and others.

Industry Segments

The automation as a service market is segmented on the basis of type, component, organization size, deployment, application, and vertical. On the basis of component, the market is divided into solutions & service. The service segment further comprises of professional services and managed services. The professional service segment further consists of deployment & integration, consulting services and support & training. The deployment basis of market segmentation is divided into on-premise and cloud. The organization size segment of the market is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Moreover, by application, the market comprises sales and marketing, operations, of information technology (IT), finance and human resources (HR).Finally on the basis of end-user segment the market is segmented into healthcare and life science, telecommunications and IT, transportation and logistics, retail & wholesales, BFSI, media and entertainment, hospitality and others.

Regional Analysis

The global automation as a service market is studied for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America region accounts for the largest share in the global Automation as a Service market. Owing to technological advancement, well-established IT infrastructure, adoption of advanced technology across numerous industries. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing owing to the presence of small and medium enterprises that mostly adopt cloud-based applications. Further, the increase in adoption of automation and cloud technologies among enterprise, and government initiatives, for development of smart cities in the APAC countries, that includes China, India, and Taiwan is aiding the market growth.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automation-as-a-service-market-5551

Intended Audience