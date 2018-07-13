GaN Power Device Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts, Analysis and Overview

Gallium nitride (GaN) compound is a hard semiconductor material featuring a wide band gap (energy gap) of 3.4 electronvolts (eV) with high heat capacity and thermal conductivity. GaN finds significant applications in power devices used in electrical energy control systems and conversions including telecommunication, industrial, automotive, and high RF antennas and radar in aerospace and defense technologies are expected to provide opportunities for growth of the GaN market over the forecast period.

Download PDF To explore detail study @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1221

Substantial growth of end-use verticals is expected to boost market growth

Advancements in technology related to GaN power devices are enhancing the computational power of all systems, in turn boosting market growth. For instance, in December 2017, Yuji Zhao, an electrical and computer expert from Arizona State University received a three year grant of US$ 750,000 from National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Hot Operating Temperature Technology (HOTTech) program for the gallium nitride processor for applications in space.

The recent past has witness high proliferation of electric vehicles and increasing adoption of electrical and electronic components in internal combustion engines for enhanced and convenient control among users. According to Coherent Market Insights, vehicle electrification technologies are expected to witness a CAGR of over 8.8% over the forecast period and be valued at over US$ 120 billion by 2025.

According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, China and India contribute to around 35% of the global population base. Moreover, largest consumer base for automotive, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial manufacturing will provide the strongest growth prospects over the forecast period.

Browse More About the Market Study @

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/gan-power-device-market-1221

Our study on the global GaN power devices market includes the gallium nitride power and RF power devices that find predominant applications in power drives (electric vehicle drives, industrial drives, light detection), inverters, supplies, wireless charging, RF front end module, radars and space satellites. Extensive range of applications and the potential to cannibalize the existing silicon semiconductor market are expected to create immense opportunity for growth of the global GaN power devices market over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

GaN materials include a wide range of features such as wide energy band gap (3.4eV), high heat capacity, thermal conductivity, low device resistance, and ability to operate at transition speeds from on to off and vice versa, are among the prominent benefits, inadvertently driving growth of the GaN power devices market. High conductivity in On state in comparison to alternatives such as silicon substitutes present high opportunity to improve the energy efficiency in power distribution and control systems. However, limited availability and relatively high cost of the material is expected to hinder the overall growth of the market in the near future.

GaN Power Device Market: Competitive Background

Some of the key players in the GaN power devices market are Cree Inc., Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Corporation, Infineon Technologies, GaN Systems Inc., Macom, Microsemi Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Navitas Semiconductor, Qorvo, Inc., and Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation.

Ask for Discount before Buying @:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-discount/1221

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave,

#3200

Seattle, WA 98154

Tel: +1-206-701-6702

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com