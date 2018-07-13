Improving Occupational Safety and Health: MoU signed between GMB and DGFASLI

An MoU between Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) and Directorate General of Factory Advice Services and Labour Institutes (DGFASLI) was signed today in the presence of Hon’ble Minister of Labour(I/C) Shri Santosh Gangwar and Hon’ble Minister of State, Shipping, Shri Mansuskh Mandaviya to enhance occupational safety and health, to reduce the occurrence of work related accidents and diseases in ship breaking yards in Alang, Bhavanagar, Gujarat.

GMB is responsible for managing smooth functioning of Alang- Sosiya Ship Recycling Yard which is considered to be a hazardous industry. Many accidents used to be caused because of unskilled workers working there. DGFASLI under the Ministry of Labour and Employment is apex organization in the country responsible for Occupational Safety and Health in all establishments. This memorandum shall serve as the overall frame work for collaboration in the field of occupational safety and health (OSH) at Alang-Sosiya Ship Recycling Yard at state and institutional level. The main target shall be to promote and enhance the mutual understanding in the field of occupational safety and health through the exchange of experiences, joint scientific research, training and field visits.

To further enhance Occupational Safety and Health, Ministry of Shipping under Sagarmala has sanctioned Rs 30 crore to enhance training to the workers of Alang. The course curriculum for training has been reviewed and revised by DGFASLI.This training started from January, 2017 and as of now more than 6317 workers have been trained till June, 2018. The training has led to sharp decrease in accidents and fatalities with more productivity and reduced risks to health and environment.

GMB has been working to improve lives of workers in Alang and carries out civil and municipal functions of the entire ship recycling yard. It has provided land and recurring financial support of Rs.22 lacs/year to the Redcross Hospital in Alang, developed housing for 1008 workers at Rs.24 crore, built 7 sanitary blocks and 2 more are under construction. Apart from this GMB has also constructed a Hospital Building since 2007 which is to be taken over by ESIC for operation. Additionally GMB also undertakes various welfare activities of more than Rs.40 lacs a year catering to workers and their families all-round the year.