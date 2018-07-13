Sodium Bisulfate Market : Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities 2023

Sodium bisulfate is an inorganic, white to yellow powder. It is a sodium salt of bisulfate ion that is manufactured by neutralization of sulfuric acid by sodium chloride or sodium hydroxide. Its pH is on the lower side and anhydrous form of sodium bisulfate is usually hygroscopic. It is primarily used to lower the pH of solutions. Sodium bisulfate finds applications in metal finishing, food additive, cleaning products and others. General use of the sodium bisulfate is to lower the pH of water in the process of chlorination. It is also used in the jewelry processing to remove the oxidized layer on the products that is formed during heating process.

Increasing demand sodium bisulfate in end-user industries across the globe is driving market growth. Sodium bisulfate is used in the food industry to maintain acidity. It is also used in food preservation and as a flavoring agent. It is used as an emulsifier and preservative agent in the dairy and cheese industry. Sodium bisulfate can also be mixed with vinegar to form sodium dibisulfate, which provides pungent flavor to food. Additionally, sodium bisulfate is used as an additive in dried fruits and vegetables to regulate acidity. Thus, it prevents growth of food-spoiling bacteria. Increasing global issues of food supply chain such as delay in transportation, damage during storage and low shelf life has resulted in a greater importance in preserving food and subsequently using preservatives as a way to prolong the shelf-life of food products. Hence, sodium bisulfate is widely used in food preservatives, especially in chips, meat and poultry. Sodium bisulfate is considered by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) as Generally Regarded As Safe (GRAS). It is also considered as natural product by International Association of Natural Products Producers (IANPP) and the Natural Ingredients Resource Center (NIRC). Furthermore, sodium bisulfate is also used as pickling agent in the various industries such as leather, metal finishing and others. These industries are growing at a significant rate in Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Additionally, growing demand for sodium bisulfate from cleaning products industry is further boosting the market.

However, availability of substitutes such as sodium acetate is expected to hamper the market growth. Sodium acetate is easily available and have much larger range of applications as compared to sodium bisulfate.

Asia Pacific emerged as the largest producer and consumer of sodium bisulfate in terms of volume. China and India are the largest contributor in the demand of sodium bisulfate from various applications. China is largest producer in the global market and it exports to Europe and North America. North America followed Asia Pacific in terms of demand of sodium bisulfate. Rising demand for sodium bisulfate from food processing industry is driving market in North America. Europe is expected to grow at a sluggish rate due to economic slowdown that have affected most of the industries in the region.

Global sodium bisulfate market is moderately consolidated with key players having presence across the value chain. These companies manufacture sulfuric acid and sodium chloride and have captive consumption to manufacture sodium bisulfate. There is a high treat from new entrants as manufacture of sodium bisulfate is a simple technology and less capital intensive in nature. Suppliers bargaining power is high due to demand of sodium bisulfate raw materials from other applications.

Some of the key players in sodium bisulfate market include Grillo Zinkoxid GmbH, Airedale Chemical Company Limited, Jones-Hamilton Co., Avantor Performance Materials and Mistral Chemicals.

