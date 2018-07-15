In this report, Research Report Insights analyses the global Mobile Crane Market: Global Industry Analysis, size, sales and Forecast by 2026. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and market opportunities in the global Mobile Crane market.

To understand and assess the global Mobile Crane market, the report is categorically split into three sections: market analysis by region, by type, by phase and by application. The report analyses the global Mobile Crane market in terms of market value (US$ Mn) and volume (Units)

The report starts with an overview of the Mobile Crane market across the globe. This section also includes RRI’s analyses of key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply and demand perspectives. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model are included in the report to better equip and arm clients with crystal-clear, decision-making insights.

The next section of the report includes analysis of the global Mobile Crane market on the basis of geographical segmentation. The global Mobile Crane market is segmented into seven key regions:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa

The section that follows analyses the market on the basis of type and presents the forecast in terms of volume and value for the next 10 years. Type covered in the report are:

Truck Cranes

All Terrain Cranes

Rough Terrain Cranes

Crawler Cranes

Others

This is followed by a section analysing the market based on application and presents the forecast in terms of volume and value for the next 10 years. By application, the market is segmented into:

Construction Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Shipping & Port Building

Others

To calculate the market size, the report considers the average selling price of various types of Mobile Crane base on type across geographies. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split by applications and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue from the Mobile Crane market. When developing the market forecast, the starting point is sizing up the current market, which forms the basis on how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of various analysis results based on supply side and demand side. However, quantifying the market across the aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the Mobile Crane market.

As previously highlighted, the market for Mobile Cranes is split into various segments, based on region, type, and applications. All these segments or categories have been analysed in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand individual segment’s relative contribution to growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of many key trends in the Mobile Crane market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the Mobile Crane market by region, type and application and its revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global Mobile Crane market.

Furthermore, to understand key segments in terms of growth and performance in the Mobile Crane market, RRI developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers to identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, the Mobile Crane market landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers across the value chain, presence in Mobile Crane product portfolio and key differentiators. Some market players featured in the section are:

Liebherr Group

Terex Corporation

Tadano Ltd.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science And Technology Co., Ltd.

XCMG Construction Machinery Co., Ltd

Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd

KATO WORKS CO.,LTD.

Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Sumitomo Heavy Industries Construction Crane Co., Ltd.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

