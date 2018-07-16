How does OPEC affect Global Oil Prices?

Most of the investors who’ve invested in the commodity market are familiar with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) which plays a major role in the oil production levels and oil pricing. But, truth is, the only the oil sector is not the only sector which influences by the OPEC but it affects industries of all sorts throughout the world. This is why it plays a vital role in the face of the economy of the world and since money is crisscrossed with power, OPEC also has influence in the areas of politics and public policy.

The organization of petroleum exporting countries (OPEC) is a permanent intergovernmental organization which was built to coordinate and fuse petroleum policies among the member nations in securing stable prices for petroleum producers, regular supply to consuming nations, and a fair return on capital to those who invested in the industry.

According to OPEC, one of the primary goals is to stabilize prices in international oil markets and eliminate harmful fluctuation in oil prices. The short-term influence of OPEC on the price of oil is significant however over the long-term; its ability to influence is quite limited. In theory, OPEC reacts to increased and decreased world oil demand by adjusting production levels up or down. This action is to avoid the sudden rise and fall of prices that can occur as changes in supply and demand affect the oil market.

Affect on Fuel Prices

While OPEC does not directly affect the fuel prices but still it does influence the fuel prices indirect way. That is because OPEC countries do work together to control oil production levels. If supply is more than demand then the price of oil swings low, however, if demand is more than the supply then the price will move upward. Because people will be willing to pay any amount to have the necessary amount of oil they need.

Affect Global Food Production

Since the modern agriculture depends on oil to produce the food necessary to meet the nutritional needs. From petroleum-based products to equipment to the pesticides and fertilizers to other crop growth enhancing products, the modern agriculture so much depends upon oil. So, even though it is indirect but the OPEC does affect the agriculture sector by influencing the costs associated with agriculture.

Similarly, the cost of goods is also affected by the OPEC indirectly. Not just that the fluctuation in oil prices also affects the stock market and currency market as well. Thus, the OPEC’s influence on the market is widely criticized.

That’s why the investors and digital participants who are invested in the crude check through the OPEC Monthly Report to have access the latest information on any movement in the oil prices, demand & supply, and balance.