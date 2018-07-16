Liposarcoma Treatment Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2025

Liposarcoma referred as type of cancer that originates from deep soft tissues fat cells. Liposarcoma is a rare cancerous condition. Lipoarcomas are large bulky tumors arises in fat cells. Diagnosis of liposarcoma is established by tissue histology examination which shows presence of lipoblast with nodule like mass. Differentiated liposarcoma, dedifferentiated liposarcoma, round cell liposarcoma, and pleomorphic liposarcoma are some types of liposarcoma. Based on histological type, differentiated liposarcoma is likely to be treated with surgery. Liposarcomas are the second most common type of sarcomas after malignant fibrous sarcoma. According to WHO (the World Health Organization) liposarcoma accounts for 2.5 cases per million population. Liposarcoma treatment includes chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and liposuction therapy. Atypical lipoma is removed with the help of liposuction therapy. Currently, novel immunotherapies such as adoptive T cell therapy and check point inhibitors are being investigated. For instance, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre is currently working on checkpoint inhibitors to develop innovative sarcoma treatment agents.

Vaccine therapy has been the most investigated immunotherapy for all types of sarcomas. Ongoing research explores new treatments for the future. Certain research-oriented companies such as Novartis AG and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. are working on novel targeted therapies. As research proceeds and patents expire for targeted therapies, many local players are expected to participate in the local and global liposarcoma treatment market. Treatment options for liposarcoma are costlier, therefore the cost of premium pricing for liposarcoma chemotherapy agents are likely to hinder the market during the forecast period. Affordable pricing policy by governments and patient support programs are expected to support the expansion of the liposarcoma treatment market. For instance, many companies have started the Patient Support Programs (PSP’s) to support patients, lowering the high cost of the treatment. For example, Roche’s the Blue Tree program to address economic and psycho-social burden of the patient journey.

The global liposarcoma treatment market has been segmented based on treatment type and geography. In terms of treatment type, the liposarcoma treatment market is categorized into chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy. Chemotherapy expected to be the largest segment among therapy types due to the availability of drugs, higher adoption of therapy as compared to targeted and immune therapies. Doxorubicin, Ifosfamide, Cisplatin, Carboplatin, etc. are some common chemotherapy agents that are prescribed for soft tissue sarcomas.

Based on geography, the global liposarcoma treatment market has been segmented into five key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are expected to hold a considerable share of the liposarcoma treatment market during the forecast period owing to developed infrastructure in the region, large patient population, and increase in technological development. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a higher growth rate during the forecast period. Increase in health care spending and improving health care infrastructure in the region is expected to drive the overall cancer treatment market during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of liposarcoma, increasing medical tourism, and proactive educational campaigns to spread awareness among patients and health care professionals are expected to propel the global liposarcoma treatment market in the near future.

Major players operating in the liposarcoma treatment Market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi SA, and Novartis AG. The global liposarcoma treatment market is dominated players such as Jonson & Jonson and Pfizer Inc. that operates global market.

