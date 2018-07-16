Seaweed Flavor Market to See Incredible Growth During 2017 – 2025

Seaweeds are marine algae which are simple plants that resides in saltwater including red, brown and green algae. Seaweed flavors are the essential components that are used in various food products along with providing abundant and unique seaweed flavors to various end users. Manufacturers are providing new seaweed flavors such as bacon seaweed flavor, which is a new breed of marine algae which has a taste like sweet strips of pig flesh. A new natural strain of edible algae known as dulse has been trending in the seaweed flavors market, which contains high amounts of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, along with having a strong bacon flavor that can be used in various foodstuffs globally.

It is gaining more popularity for a healthier lifestyle mostly in premium and elite population worldwide. The seaweed flavors provide excellent and unique benefits with an increased healthful attributes to various food products. Many snacks manufacturing companies are using various blends of seaweed flavors in packed snacks and drinks and provides great aroma to the food products. The seaweed flavored ingredients are usually integrated into natural food products, and drinks with essential new flavors for consumers. Due to increased benefits the seaweed flavors market is seeking towards healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

Global Seaweed Flavor: Market Segmentation

The global seaweed flavors market is segmented on the basis of raw material, form, distribution channels, application and region. The global seaweed flavors market is segmented on the basis of raw material such as kombu, bacon, nori/laver, and wakame seaweed flavors, which is mostly popular in many European countries.

The seaweed flavors market is segmented on the basis of form type mainly into liquid, and dried. The various seaweed flavors are used in mainly in snacks industry on a large scale also in various healthful drinks which are mostly trending flavors and liked by consumers globally.

The seaweed flavors market is also segmented on the basis of distribution channels such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, retailers, and online stores. The supermarket and online stores are the major segments which are driving the global seaweed flavors market during the forecast period.

The seaweed flavors market is also segmented on the basis of applications such as food products including snacks, burgers, salad dressings, sauces and seasonings, bakery products, and soups, and beverages such as healthful drinks, and alcoholic drinks such as beer. The snacks segment is the major segment which is popular in many European countries, is the major factor driving the market globally. Hence, the global seaweed Flavor market is expected to significantly increase the revenue contribution over the forecast period.

Global Seaweed Flavor Market: Growth Drivers

The global seaweed flavor market driving factors are increasing demand for seaweed flavor in various snacking industries and beverage industries coupled with increase in various trends in seaweed flavor food products are the major driving factors for the global seaweed flavors market. Seaweed offers a natural substitute for salt and also exhibits antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that helps in lowering cholesterol, blood pressure along with helping in digestion and weight management worldwide.

Rising number of supermarkets and retail stores are rapidly increasing the demand for various seaweed flavors snacks worldwide. Manufacturers are focusing on providing healthier product offerings. Rising growth of seaweed flavors in dried and liquid form, such as in snacks and beverages, coupled with wide scale availability in retail stores and supermarkets is also another major driving factor in global seaweed flavors market. Along with increasing usage of seaweed flavor in various industries in European countries on a large scale, the global seaweed flavors market is expected to observe robust growth over the forecast period.

Global Seaweed Flavor Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global seaweed flavors industry can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, Europe has developed as the most dominant region in global seaweed flavors market. Increasing usage of seaweed flavors in snacking industries and beverage industries, as consumers are demanding for low-salt products, are the major factors that has strengthened the growth of global seaweed flavors market and hence is projected to significantly expand the revenue contribution of the market over the forecast period.