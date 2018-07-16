Starry Homestead Offers World-Class Home Renovation Service

The interior design firm Starry Homestead offers a bespoke service driven by a team of experienced professionals.

[SINGAPORE, 16/07/2018] — Starry Homestead provides a complete set of renovation services for all types of homes around Singapore. The interior design firm has worked on several notable projects since its inception, having renovated HDB flats, condominiums, landed properties and commercial properties, among other structures.

Bespoke Renovation Services

Starry Homestead offers a highly bespoke service that caters to its clients’ specific requirements. The knowledge is drawn from a close working relationship the team builds with their clients.

The firm employs a professional design team with a keen eye for quality and excellent customer service skills. They are also available to address any client concerns that may arise in the process.

Starry Homestead’s renovations are available all across Singapore. Their style is characterised by a skilful blend of aesthetic appeal and functionality. The team’s designers make sure to prioritise the client’s comfort and convenience above all else, incorporating practicality measures into their designs. They also go the extra mile by providing clients with a list of recommendations on acquiring suitable furniture, lighting and home fixtures.

Awards and Recognition

Starry Homestead has been recognised for quality and excellence. They were awarded the Qanvast SuperTrust in 2015 and 2016, as well as RenoTalk’s People’s Choice Award in 2016. The company was voted Nippon Paint’s Designer of Choice and were ranked among the Top 5 interior designers with the most photoshoots by HomeRenoGuru. The firm was also ranked among the Top 5 most popular HDB projects and had the most viewed residential project of April 2017.

Their services are licensed by the HDB and BCA. They are registered under the Renovation Contractors and Material Suppliers Association and registered under BizSAFE level 3.

About Starry Homestead

