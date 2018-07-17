Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Philadelphia Branch on 35th Anniversary

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) July 17, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently observed the 35th anniversary of the opening of the company’s branch in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Future Electronics, founded in Montreal in November of 1968 by Robert Miller, President, expanded into the United States in 1972, opening its first American office in Boston, Massachusetts. The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania office opened in 1983.

“Because of our growth, global presence, IT infrastructure, programs, processes and support, and of course the help we are getting through supplier mergers and acquisitions, our team believes there is no better time to be aligned with Future both locally and corporately,” said Gerald A. Lanoza Jr., General Manager of the Philadelphia branch.

Philadelphia is considered a medium-sized market in the semiconductor industry with a DTAM of roughly $280M heavily weighted in the Industrial Motor Control, Military, and EMS areas. Future Electronics’ Philadelphia branch is located in nearby Marlton, NJ.

The Philadelphia branch has seen significant growth since 2012, fuelled by the team’s sustained demand creation efforts. They’ve also been able to grow their market share for 6 years in a row, and they expect to be able to maintain this trajectory over the next 3-5 years.

Company president Robert Miller congratulated the Philadelphia team on the occasion of the branch’s 35-year milestone, and thanked everyone for their dedication. For more information about Future Electronics and its 169 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon

Director, Corporate Communications

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)

Fax: 514-630-2671

martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

###