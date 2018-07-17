Gas Turbine Market Size, Business Opportunities, Growth Rate and Analysis Report by Forecast 2023

Gas Turbines are widely accepted under any situation around the world as they have very high power-to-weight ratio, compared to reciprocating engines. Gas turbines are installed in power generation, oil & gas, industrial, marine and aviation sector. The constant need for electricity and the unstable power supply situation in most developing countries will aid in the growth of the gas turbines market over the forecast period. Fluctuation in international trade of natural gas and continuing distress over stable natural gas supply are restraining the gas turbine market.

The basic working of the gas turbine is similar to that of the steam power plant except that the operational fluid, here, is air instead of water. Gas Turbines are available in various capacity for various applications. The market is driven by the increasing need for reliable electric supply and subsequent investment in producing new generating capacity, high productivity & low carbon discharge features of natural gas-fired power plants, and new shale gas exploration.