Heat Exchanger Market 2018 Global Sales, Size, Share, Market Share by Top Companies Analysis Report and Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:-

Heat transfer operations, of heat from one medium to another, holds high significance in industries such as chemicals, food, waste recovery, oil & gas, and others. Heat exchanger is a device that transfers thermal energy between one fluid to another fluid or solid surface and fluid, which are originally at different temperatures and are in thermal contact. The objectives served by heat exchangers include overheating prevention in power generation facilities, waste heat recovery, air cooling, general heat transference, and others. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of heat exchanger is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The Global Heat Exchanger market is forecasted to demonstrate an exponential growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a whooping, CAGR of 8.2% during the estimated period (2018 – 2023).

Industry News:- In November 2017, US-based LNG equipment provider Chart Industries completed the acquisition of the heat transfer solutions company, Hudson Products, for USD 410 million. In April 2017, Wabtec Corporation has acquired Thermal Transfer Corp., a supplier of industrial heat exchangers. The company has annual sales of about USD 25 million. Modine Manufacturing Company, a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, announced the completion of its previously disclosed agreement to purchase Luvata Heat Transfer Solutions (HTS). The agreement to acquire the company was announced on September, 2016. The purchase price was approximately USD 418 million. Industry Major Key Players:- Alfa Laval AB

Kelvion Holdings Gmbh

Southern Heat Exchanger

Danfoss A/S

SPX Corporation

Xylem Inc.

API Heat Transfer Inc.

Gunter AG & Co. KG

Sierra S.p.A

Hamon & Cie International SA

Koch Heat Transfer Company

Hughes Anderson Heat Exchangers (U.S.).

Market Segmentations:- On the basis of application, the heat exchangers market is further classified into chemicals, oil & gas, power generation, HVACR, food & beverages, and others. Chemicals segment hold the largest market share in the heat exchangers market due to their high importance in reaction systems, which involve reactors, purification systems, and distillation columns. Oil & gas industry also holds strong market share, owing to refineries drawing out advantage from different boiling points of different end products of crude oil. Major Points of TOC:-

Global Heat Exchanger Market – Regional Analysis European region dominates the global Heat Exchanger Market. It is one of the leading region for plate & frame heat exchangers with respect to demand as well as production capacity. In Europe, Germany, U.K., and France are major contributors for the growth of the market. Additionally, it is the home of major heat exchanger manufacturers such as Kelvion Holdings Gmbh, Gunter AG & Co. KG and others. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. China, India, Japan, Australia and Indonesia are among the major markets for Heat Exchanger in the Asia Pacific region. Rapid industrialization and urbanization driving the growth of the market in the region. Middle East is also the major market for the heat exchanger mainly due to growth in use in the refineries in Middle East

