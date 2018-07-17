Jackie Shroff asks Hospitals and Gynaecologists to do Pre-marital and pre-natal screening test

Thalassemia is a genetic blood disorder in which a patient cannot make enough Red Blood Cells and needs to be supplemented with RBC transfusions every 2-3 weeks to stay healthy and to survive.

Jackie Shroff has joined the mission of Thalassemics India as he had a deep connection with the cause. Jackie and his wife Ayesha first became aware of this delicate health disorder, when they were expecting their daughter. He also met with thalassemia patients and their parents and announced the series of activities that will be done in the Awareness and Prevention campaign.

A premarital test is a test that offers a crucial health assessment of soon-to-be married couples in which they are tested for genetic, infectious and transmissible diseases to prevent any risk of transmitting any disease to each other and their children. Premarital testing programs should educate couples, providing accurate and unbiased information.

Importance of Pre-marital Screening:

• Gauge the positive health status of prospective bride and groom

• Detect infectious diseases – Hepatitis B infection, HIV, HCV and other sexually transmitted diseases

• Identify carriers of genetic disorders, in order to assess the risk of having children with a severe form of disease. The couple can then choose whether or not to have an affected child. e.g. Thalassemia, Haemophilia and Sickle Cell Disease.

Jackie has also advised to matrimonial sites that they should give the option of Thalassemia minor so that people won’t find any difficulty in matching the kundali.

Thalassemia has many types but broadly it can be classified into major and minor. Thalassemia minors are not unwell or sick in any way. They lead a normal healthy life. Those who are affected with Thalassemia Major need regular blood transfusions, continuous monitoring and medications to survive. Approximate 3-17% of our population are carriers of thalassemia (i.e one out of every thirty people) and over 10,000 children are born with Thalassemia Major every year in India.

Thalassemia major is PREVENTABLE Blood disorder. Only when two Thalassemia minors get married, they have a 25% chance, over each pregnancy, of a Thalassemia Major child. There is an urgent need to create awareness about doing thalassemia screening before marriage or before starting a family. This is the only way to prevent the birth of a thalassemia major child.

Thalassemics India is working avidly across the country to increase the awareness about the disorder among common public. There is a need to motivate the youths for the pre-marriage thalassemia screening and prevent this disorder from getting inherited among the next generations and to make the community, society, nation and world free of thalassemia.

Jackie Shroff has come on board with Thalassemics India as their ambassador in their mission to make India Thalassemia Free by 2025.