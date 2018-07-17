Jorgen Nilsson joins BlueTie Global as a Board Advisor

Appoints him to the Board of Directors to drive global expansion & futuristic vision

Mumbai, July 17, 2018 – Blue Tie Global Pvt. Ltd, a new age professional networking platform, today announced the appointment of Jorgen Nilsson, to its Board of Directors as the Board Advisor.

The Mumbai based company, Blue Tie Global Private Limited, aims to identify and cater to the needs of professionals across various sectors to aid a better and accelerated networking.

Jorgen Nilsson, who currently heads Zenterio, a global leading TV, OTT and home entertainment solutions provider, as the Chief Executive, comes with three decades of experience in diverse industry sectors and domains. His previous associations and strong leadership as the Chief Executive at Acision , EVP at Ericsson UK- Vodafone Global Customer Unit, VP and GM Sales & Marketing at Ericsson North America and Global Account Executive at Compaq/Hewlett Packard. He also holds an extensive experience in management roles across operation and finance at Telia, a leading Swedish telecom company.

At BlueTie, Jorgen will empower the team with his strategic and futuristic vision for the product evolution and user experience, helping BlueTie to step into newer markets in the future. He will also play an instrumental role in the selection of new global markets.

“We are thrilled to have Jorgen join our board and look forward to his contributions,” said Mr. Kalyan Garud, Founder & Executive Director, BlueTie said. “Jorgen’s involvement with BlueTie is a step towards adding strong global social and digital competence to BlueTie, to support its expansive global network aspiration We are excited to make inroads to newer markets with Jorgen’s involvement and inch towards being a global platform to unite professionals across all borders and markets and collaborate with co-relating objectives to find new opportunities without complexity.”

Mr. Khalil Mohammad, Vice President, TransSys Solutions and fellow Board Advisor – BlueTie said “Jorgen brings a global perspective to the board and with a career spanning over several years focused on building revolutionary products, his experience as an innovator, and an industry disruptor will be invaluable to our organisation. His understanding of both the global market needs, innovative business models as well as the digital product lifecycle, would be very resourceful in building our product at par with the global requirements. We look forward to working and growing with his vision.”

“BlueTie Global is truly accelerating innovations in networking by creating a symbiotic professional ecosystem and I am excited to be a part of this new wave of networking globally,” said Jorgen Nilssson. “There is huge market for an objective driven professional networking solution and this team understands the nerve of their consumers and the need to evolve with the evolving times. I will aim to provide guidance into the areas we need to add competence into and relevant product developments that will help empower professionals and help us with scalability and revenue.”

BlueTie, a mutual objective driven networking platform, allows the users to engage with professionals beyond their immediate connections and network with them. The Advanced Search feature comes with smart filters that help narrow down your search based on age and gender. The micro to macro based filter allows you to find professionals within a small and specific location or within an entire city. Taking their interest, response and fulfilment into consideration, users can acknowledge reach outs by other professionals or get their reach outs acknowledged within a pre-set time frame through their ‘Effortless Acknowledgement System.’