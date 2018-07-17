Mobile In-app Engagement Analytics Market: Projection of Each Major Segment over the Forecast Period 2025

Mobile app engagement is one of the crucial steps in the mobile app lifecycle. Mobile app engagement is a complete process of actively building, nurturing, and managing relationships with customers, ultimately driving inactive customers to re-engage with the app and resume higher levels of engagement. Companies use mobile engagement to offer positive brand experiences, to support their business goals, expand the customer base, and to build valuable long-term relationships with customers.

Companies engage users through continuous messaging on mobile devices, smartphones, tablets, smart watches and other wearables, via push notifications, in-app messaging, alerts, short headlines etc. Mobile in-app engagement is usually measured through the number of downloads/installations, number of active users, time spent on the app, frequency of use and exit rate.

With the impressive growth in mobile app usage it has become important for mobile apps to engage users. Success of any app is calculated by the number of downloads and its engagement. Increasing number of active users and increase in session and its retention rate decides its success. The growing adoption of new mobiles and tablets and significant increase in online sales is the major factor that drives the mobile in-app engagement analytics market among multiple verticals. Push notifications sent to users is meant to gain user retention and create curiosity. Push notifications and alerts influence consumers’ online or in-store purchase trends. Promotions help app developers to divert users’ attention toward the app.

However, lack of awareness is a major restraint which adversely affects the growth of this market. Mobile users have high expectations and limited patience levels when it comes to apps. Beyond its performance, an application should offer advance features and advantages that are not available through website portals. For promotions, deals, offers, personalized content, app-to-app experiences, or connections to social media, app developers should find an efficient way to separate the app from the website in the user’s mind.

For instance, LinkedIn’s mobile app has a simple navigation bar at the bottom of the page, whereas its webpage has the bar at the top and contact details at the right side of the page. Hence, these factors can open new opportunities for the mobile app engagement market. According to a study, in-app messaging can drive high user retention rate, which can bring back valuable customers. Major players use effective push notifications, in-app messages, and various methods to engage users within the app.

The mobile in-app engagement market is segmented on the basis of end-users into retail/e-commerce, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance, manufacturing, IT and telecommunications, and others. On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The mobile in-app engagement market is highly competitive in nature and is providing a leading edge to marketers to attract target consumers. Major players in this market include Appboy, Urban Airship, Inc., Swrve New Media Inc, Pixel Pin, DoubleDutch, Localytics, Liftoff, Emplify, Apsalar, Capriza Inc., and Chai Energy Inc.