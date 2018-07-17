Receive All the Benefits of Dilling Heating & Cooling’s Preferred +Plus Membership

Dilling Heating and Cooling offers a +Plus Membership for residents and commercial property owners in need of HVAC products and services. Members receive some benefits and discounted prices for the company’s high-quality services.

[KINGS MOUNTAIN, 7/17/2018] – The safest way to handle maintenance for HVAC systems is to hire a professional technician who has the knowledge, experience, and skills home or commercial property owners can rely on. Many companies are offering just adequate services in North Carolina for relatively higher costs, but why settle for ‘adequate’ services when clients can get competitively priced year-round maintenance for their systems?

Dilling Heating & Cooling offers a Preferred +Plus Membership. Depending on the package they purchase, members are entitled to scheduled maintenance visits for their HVAC systems throughout the year.

Membership Benefits

Dilling Heating & Cooling’s Preferred +Plus Membership offers quality maintenance that provides members with convenience, keeps the HVAC system performing at its best, and saving money with long-term solutions. Its other benefits include:

• Routine Maintenance: 2 maintenance visits every year

• Repair Discounts: 15 percent discounts on all repairs except leak searches

• Priority Scheduling: For emergency services

• System Efficiency: Maintenance keeps HVAC systems running at its best and can prevent major repairs by fixing minor repairs before it worsens.

• Expert Technicians: Technicians are equipped with the right tools and skills to handle different situations.

• Price Protection: Members can request a planned service for up to three years and only need to pay the price stipulated when the service was scheduled, in case of a price increase.

Available Packages

Dilling Heating & Cooling offers three different packages, with the price of each package depending on the number of systems the member has in his/her property. Members can opt to pay for the package monthly or a discounted one-time payment good for the whole year.

• 1 System: $14.95 monthly or $169 annually

• 2 Systems: $22.95 monthly or $263 annually

• 3 Systems: $30.95 monthly or $357 annually

These packages include all the benefits previously mentioned and provide convenience and cost savings for the member.

About Dilling Heating & Cooling

Dilling Heating & Cooling provides repair, maintenance, installation, and other services to residents and commercial owners in the Mecklenburg, Rutherford, Lincoln, Cleveland, and Gaston Counties in North Carolina.

The company’s services are available every day at any time. Its technicians are certified professionals with the right experience and equipment to handle different types of HVAC services.

Contact http://dillingheating.com today.