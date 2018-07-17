Trio World School students excel at Argon Inter Swimming Competition

Bangalore, July 17, 2018: The students of Trio World School brought laurels to the school by winning 6 medals (2 silver, 4 bronze) in the inter school swimming competition held at Argon Sports in association with NR Sports Academy, Bangalore in the junior category under 12. Shelyn, Antara and Shivani a student of grade 7, 5 and 4 participated under 12 category and won 4 medals. Shelyn was awarded sliver for breaststroke and butterfly , bronze for freestyle and backstroke, whereas Antara and Shivani received bronze for breast stroke and freestyle. Overall 25 schools with 450 kids have participated in the event.