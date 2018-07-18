Center for Disease Control CDC

Tick Borne Diseases

Rynoskin Total was specifically designed to be worn underneath the clothing. This unique concept provides the wearer with comfort, breath-ability, stealth movement and eliminates snags against brush. This armor will stretch to accommodate all different body sizes. Unlike all of the over garment type of insect protection suits that are hot, noisy and snag against the brush, Rynoskin Total is ultra-lightweight body-forming, cool, and comfortable. This body suit is so comfortable that the wearer will forget that they’re wearing it.

