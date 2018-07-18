Conductive Glue Industry; 2018 Worldwide Growth Expected to cross USD 8.11 Billion | at CAGR of 11.2% | Opportunities | Revenue | Share | Size Analysis by Forecast to 2022

Conductive Glue Market

Conductive Glue Market Highlights:

Conductive Glue Market size is expected to cross USD 8.11 billion at CAGR of 11.2% by 2022.

Conductive Glue or Conductive adhesive is basically a glue that can be used for electronics, heat sinks, in chemical reaction or in a photochemical process. Depending upon its usage Conductive Glue or adhesives are characterized in four types; which are electrically conductive Glue/adhesive, thermally conductive Glue, Chemically Curing glue and UV Curing/ curing conductive Glue.

Conductive Glue Market has seen a significant growth over the past few years and it has been projected that the global market will keep on rising during the forecast period. Conductive Glue is particularly used in the automotive and transportation industry. The global Conductive Glue market is mainly driven by the growing electronic industry which in turn has increased the demand for Conductive Glue. The major factors behind the growth of global Conductive Glue market are increasing demand for electronic gadgets, growing application, technological advancements and others.

Conductive Glue Market Application:

Conductive Glue is majorly attributed towards growing electronic industry. Additionally, the increasing need of conductive glue in the applications such as surface mount devices, wire-tacking, potting and encapsulation, conformal coating has also mounted the demand. Surface mounting devices’ contribution to the global market is quiet impressive and also making it a leading market in the application segment. On the other hand, the major challenges which could hamper the growth would be strict government regulations and fluctuating prices of raw materials.

Conductive Adhesive is a Glue that is primarily used for electronics. Similarly, a thermal adhesive is a type of thermally conductive glue used for electronic components and heat sinks. Chemically curing glue/ adhesive is a reactive material that require chemical reaction to convert it from liquid (or thermoplastic) to solid. Once cured, this adhesive generally provides high strength, flexible to rigid bond lines that resist temperature, humidity, and many chemicals. Whereas, the Ultraviolet or UV curing adhesive is able to cure, solidify or harden only when it exposed to one source of ultraviolet radiation with an intensity and wavelength. UV cured glues are used in a wide variety of objects such as Watches, sunglasses, electronics devices, glass tables and even tooth fillings are made possible by the development and implementation of the ultraviolet-curing adhesives. Thermal adhesive can be available as a paste (similar to thermal paste) or as a double-sided tape. It is commonly used to bond integrated circuits to heat sinks where there are no other mounting mechanisms available.

Global Market has witnessed an impressive growth due to increasing demand of conductive glue. This has brought out a higher growth rate of the global conductive glue market at the end of forecasted period. As per the market analysis, different factors have driven the market for increasing demand for electronic gadgets, growing application, technological advancements, cheap and effective labor cost in APAC, emerging economies and others.

Conductive Glue Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in this market are Henkel, 3M Company, Evonik Industries, Dow Corning, Mitsui Chemicals, LG Chemical, BASF SE, Alent PLC, Kyocera Chemical Corp, Indium Corporation and others.

Conductive Glue Market Synopsis:

Due to the toxicity concerns, every year about thousands of metric tons materials are discarded or replaced. Electrically Conductive glues are becoming increasingly common to replace solders in a variety of functions, applications and industries. There are increasing opportunities for Conductive Glues as these industries move towards curved screens, flexible displays, in-mould electronics, displays designed for automotive, and e-textiles, all of which have stringent requirements for conductive Glues. Isotropic Conductive Adhesives have a high loading of metallic fillers such as silver and must be carefully screen-printed or dispensed into discrete dots. They are reliable and compatible with reel-to-reel processing.

Conductive Glue Market Competitive Analysis:

A Well-established market of Conductive Glue appears to be highly competitive and fragmented owning to a large number of matured players along small Key players adorning it. Well established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, product & technology launch in order to gain competitive advantage in this market and to maintain their market position.

Conductive Glue Market Regional Analysis:

On the basis of geography, Asia-Pacific has accounted as the leading region in terms of value and volume. China’s contribution to the regional as well as global market is very much appreciated. Addition to this Japan and South Korea has also played a major role in the growth of APAC market.

Electrically conductive adhesives are in high demand in the Asia Pacific region owing to the presence of major electronics companies in the region. Also, growth of the electronics industry in Taiwan, China, Korea and Japan, among other countries is prompt. On account of this, the demand for electrically conductive adhesives is expected to increase and is expected to register healthy growth over the forecast period. Western Europe is expected to register stagnant growth over this time frame due to the economic slowdown in Europe. Demand for the conductive adhesive market in North America is expected to increase owing to growth in the solar industry where these conductive adhesives are most commonly used. Latin America and Middle East & Africa region are expected to register a sluggish growth over the anticipated period.

