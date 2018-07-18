Coronary Stent Market 2018 – Leading Manufactures, Regions, Drivers, Analysis and Forecasts Till 2023

Global Coronary Stent Market report examines the market position and viewpoint of the market globally, from various angles, such as key players, geological regions, types of product and application. And also cover the other information such as Coronary Stent Market trends, Top players, chapter-wise Description followed by various user perceptions and Forecast till 2023.

Coronary Stent Global Market – Key Players

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Medtronic plc (Ireland), MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China), Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India), Vascular Concepts (India), and Translumina GmbH (Germany), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.),STENTYS SA (France), Biosensors International Group, Ltd. (Singapore), Kyoto Medical Planning Co. Ltd. (Japan), Elixir Medical Corporation (U.S.), and Reva Medical Inc. (U.S.), and others.

Market Scenario:

Coronary stents are small stretchy tube-like devices used to expand the arteries of the patient in order to prevent blockage. A coronary stent is inserted into the artery of a patient suffering from a coronary disease due to the build-up of plaque. It is used for widening the narrowed arteries, and it helps in reducing chest pain and the chance of heart attack

The global coronary stent market is mainly driven by the high prevalence of heart-related diseases and huge demand for diagnosis and treatment methods. Additionally, the increasing availability of diagnostic services for coronary heart diseases also fuels the growth of the market. Moreover, favorable reimbursement policies are likely to boost the market growth.

Many private and government insurance organizations are present in developed countries. Over 50 private insurance companies are present in the U.S. The policies cover more than 75% of the cost of the devices and treatment. For instance, under the Medicare plan in the U.S., if the average cost of three stents is approximately USD 10,000, then USD 7,500 is reimbursed. Additionally, in developed countries such as the U.K., Canada, and Germany, other similar reimbursement policies are available. On the other hand, alternative treatment methods for coronary arteries disease and numerous cases of product recalls may hamper the market growth.

The global coronary stent market is expected to have a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Intended Audience

Medical Device Manufacturers

Medical Device Suppliers

Medical Research Laboratories

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

Potential Investors

Segments for Global Coronary Stent Market:

The global coronary stent market is segmented on the basis of type, mode of delivery, material, and end-user. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into bare-metal stents, drug-eluting stents, and bio absorbable stents. On the basis of mode of delivery, the market is segmented into balloon-expandable stents and self-expanding stents. On the basis of material, the market is segmented into metallic stents, cobalt chromium, platinum chromium, nickel titanium, stainless steel, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, cardiac centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Regional Analysis for Global Coronary Stent Market:

The Americas dominates the global coronary stent market owing to the increasing prevalence of heart diseases and presence of a well-developed healthcare sector within the region. Moreover, the increasing healthcare expenditure and presence of key players within the regional boundaries provide a favorable background for market growth.

Europe is the second largest in the global coronary stent market. Factors such as increasing availability of funds for research and a huge patient population followed by a well-developed healthcare sector drive the market within the region.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market for coronary stents. This can be attributed to the presence of developing economies such as India and China and increasing patient population. Moreover, the increasing healthcare expenditure and a rapidly developing healthcare sector boost the market growth within the region.

On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa has the least share in the global coronary stent market due to low per capita healthcare expenditure and stringent government policies, especially within the Africa region. It is estimated that the Middle East holds a majority of the market within the Middle Eastern and African region.

