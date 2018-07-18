Do Mobile launches feature phone M22 at just Rs. 1299

Do Mobile, one of the most innovative mobile handset brands in the country announced the introduction of its feature Phone M22. The recently launched phone is a basic 1.8-inch bar phone, with 2800 mAh battery, and is available with music control keys as main features.

The newly launched M22 is priced at MRP of Rs.1299 and is known for its salient attributes like Dual SIM, 7 hrs of talk time, 1 year standard warranty and many more. It offers Snake & Sokoban Games, Video Format (3GP, MP4 & AVI), Phonebook 500 and 200 message Capacity and FM recording.

Mr. Sandeep Mehra, Sales Head India – Do Mobile said, “Ever since its launch, Do Mobile has aimed at bringing the best products in the market to cater to the need of our esteemed users spread across the country, and the launch of M22 is yet another step towards consolidating our position as one of the fastest growing phones.”

Speaking about the features and specifications loaded in M22, Mehra added that the feature phone M22 is available at an affordable price and will be the first choice in the budget-buy category for every customer. The phone will be readily available in across UP, MP, Chattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, AP, Telengana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Jharkhand, Haryana, J&K, Kerala, Himachal and Punjab.

M22 with body dimension 122.2*50*15.6 MM available in black color has many features that comprise Memory 32+32MB, 2 G Network, GPRSS/WAP support, LCD 1.77 inch/QQVGA/128*160, Bluetooth, TF Card UP to 32GB, Speaker 30x20mm-2 in 1, Digital Camera and Resolution UT1253.

Interested buyers can purchase the phone at their nearby retail outlets.