E. & J. Gallo Winery Gets Strong New Exterior Doors

St. Helena, Calif. – Industrial Door Company, a local commercial door business since 1985, just replaced the exterior doors at E. & J. Gallo Winery, a world-famous winery based in California. The upgrade makes the winery a more secure and accessible place for winery staff and visitors.

The Steelcraft doors, manufactured by Allegion, are heavy, weather-resistant, and acoustically solid. They lend maximum strength to the zones where they were installed, which is important for a building that has both public and private areas. The style of the doors matches the overall look of the winery, which is a blend of industrial and elegant.

The Steelcraft doors were installed with Falcon closing hardware. The closers are absolutely silent, but will work for decades with minimal maintenance. Just like the doors themselves, the closers offer safety and security.

Learn more about all types of commercial doors at industrialdoorcompany.com or take a closer look at the Steelcraft and Falcon door components at us.allegion.com.

About Industrial Door Company:

IDC installs and maintains commercial doors, large dock doors and related industrial equipment. Their clients include California stores, schools, airplane hangars, fire stations, warehouses, wineries, and many others. The company serves Sacramento, West Sacramento, Rancho Cordova, Berkeley, San Mateo, Sonoma, Santa Clara, San Francisco, El Dorado, Mendocino and San Joaquin.

About Allegion:

Allegion is an innovator in doors and related hardware, and manufactures numerous lines of products including Steelcraft and Falcon. The company holds more than 600 global patents and maintains 25 brands across 130 countries. It is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About E. & J. Gallo Winery:

The E. & J. Gallo company was founded in 1933 in Modesto by two California brothers. Today the company is known as a worldwide distributor of fine wines and alcoholic beverages, which are produced in their California winery and exported to 90 countries across the globe.