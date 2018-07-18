Embolization Particle Market 2018; Competitive Players with Striking CAGR of 9.64% by 2023

Extensive Study of Embolization Particle Market Research Report is Included on MarketResearchFuture.com with Latest Advancement. Detail analysis on possible segments and sub segments of the Embolization Particle Market. Along with this regional analysis of the market which includes Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa.

Embolization is a minimally invasive therapy to stop bleeding and blood flow to a tumour in order to shrink it or for removal. In this procedure some embolized particles or substances are injected into the vein of the patient to block or reduce the blood flow to cancer cells. Embolization is one of the best options for patients with tumours that cannot be removed by surgery. Embolization does reduce some of the blood supply to the normal liver tissue, so it may not be a good option for some patients whose liver has been damaged by diseases such as hepatitis or cirrhosis. The global embolization particle market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.64% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Technological advancement and rising demand for diagnostics and treatment options for cancer are key players in the market. Moreover, increasing number of patients with various oncological conditions have increased the demand for different embolization particles in the market. Furthermore, in the treatment of various types of cancer such as liver cancer, brain cancer, lung cancer embolization particle are used. Developing regions provide ample opportunities for the growth of the embolization particle market.

Embolization Particle Market – Top Players

Boston Scientific Corporation, Guerbet, BTG International Ltd, Medtronics, Sirtex, Terumo, and Merit Medical are the key players in the global embolization particle market.

Key developments:

Strategic approaches adopted help the major players to sustain their growth in the market and develop their business in various geographical areas across the globe. Agreements and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and new product launches are various strategies followed by the key players.

Segmentation:

The global embolization particle market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, level of occlusion and end user.

On the basis of the product type the embolization particle market is further segmented into radioembolization and drug eluting beads.

On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into oncology, urology, peripheral vascular disease, neurology, and others.

On the basis of level of occlusion the market is segmented into proximal and distal.

On the basis of end user, it is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory services and others.

Detailed Regional Analysis:

The Americas dominate the Global Embolization particle Market owing to the presence of strong economic condition, huge development in the healthcare domain, and focus of research institutions on updating technology for new and advanced diagnosis and treatment methods. Moreover, advanced hospitals infrastructures, and availability of skilled healthcare professional is further adding fuel to the growth of the market.

Europe holds the second position in the market on the basis of increasing emphasis on rapid diagnosis and treatment of cancer, changing lifestyle, increasing prevalence of cancer among geriatric population. As per the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Germany spent 11% of the total GDP on healthcare in 2013, which was 10.8% in 2012, which drives the growth of the market in this region.

Pacific is the fastest growing market owing to more number of developing nations present in this region, for instance, countries like India and China. These countries are encouraging the growth of the healthcare domain. Furthermore, increasing patient population from cancer in developing countries will directly increase the demand for various diagnosis & treatment methods, which, in turn, will boost the growth of the market.

Major TOC of Embolization Particle Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2023:

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

3 Research Methodology

4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Factor Analysis

6 Global Embolization Particle Market, By Product Type

7 Global Embolization Particle Market, By Application

8 Global Embolization Particle Market, By Level of Occlusion

9 Global Embolization Particle Market, By end User

10 Global Embolization Particle Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 MRFR Conclusion

14 Appendix

