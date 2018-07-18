Fast Police Checks Helps Companies Get Quality Hires with Its Online Criminal Record Checks

Fast Police Checks, an accredited Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC) broker, provides online criminal record checks for corporate organisations. These services are ideal for examining the backgrounds of incoming staff, service suppliers and other individuals associated with the organisation.

Fast, Convenient Process

Fast Police Checks enables clients to perform their criminal record checks online. Clients are given corporate user accounts for a web portal where they can upload certified copies of identification documents of a job candidate or employee. They will receive an email notification once the check is complete, which usually takes one to ten business days. Clients can download the results and use them as the basis for hiring and filling positions, or making other important business decisions.

Available 24/7

Fast Police Checks understands that not all corporate clients are available during standard working hours. It allows companies to complete a police check request any time, any day of the week. It also has a friendly, experienced customer support team available 24/7 to address any concerns or questions clients may have while using the online portal.

Secure and Valid Police Checks

As an accredited ACIC broker, the company has access to the National Police Checking Service (NPCS). This allows it to provide valid criminal record checks for organisations based in all Australian states and territories. The checks are comprehensive, covering the police history of or information related to an individual from an Australian state or territory. The data bank can reveal a range of criminal records, including court convictions, good behaviour bonds, court appearances, some traffic offences and pending matters awaiting a court hearing.

The checks are also 100% secure. Fast Police Checks uses SSL encryption on its web portal. More importantly, it adheres to Australian Privacy Standards and the Private Act 1988, which regulates the handling of personal information.

To sum it up, Fast Police Checks helps corporate organisations minimise the risk of a bad hire and come up with informed business decisions — with just one click.

About Fast Police Checks

Fast Police Checks offers national police check services online, servicing both job seekers and employers. It makes the background check quick, simple and straightforward, giving clients the benefit of deciding properly about their hires. The company is also an accredited Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC) broker, ensuring the legitimacy and security of police checks.

To know more about Fast Police Checks or to sign up, visit https://www.fastpolicechecks.com.au.