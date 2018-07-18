Global Acrylic Foam Tape Market Size | Industry Report 2018-2024

Axiom Market Research & Consulting™ added an Acrylic Foam Tape Market Report, By Product Type, Backing Material, End User Industry and Geography-Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024

Acrylic foam tapes are high-performance bonding products which are designed to deliver engineered assembly solutions for widespread industrial applications. The unique pressure reduction properties of the tape’s foam core allow it to expand and contract with temperature fluctuations. Moreover, the viscoelastic properties unified into these tapes allow it to adapt to surface indiscretions and gaps, offering a seamless fit. Acrylic foam tapes also offer several key benefits, such as high-temperature bonding power to low surface energy and medium surface energy plastics, including polypropylene plastic and thermoplastic olefin among others. The high-performance adhesive property on both sides of the tape provides process flexibility in die-cutting procedures.

The global acrylic foam tape market is witnessing momentous growth due to high demand for pressure sensitive tapes and growing automotive sector. Furthermore, shock absorption capability and good anti-aging properties of acrylic foam tapes are propelling the overall market growth. Development of low-cost acrylic foam tape and advancement in adhesive tapes technology are some of the opportunities which are expected to fuel the growth of this market in coming years. However, the global acrylic foam tape market is hampered by stringent regulatory environment and volatile raw material prices.

Ask for Sample PDF of the report at https://axiommrc.com/request-for-sample/?report=1756

Scope & Analysis of the Report Based on Geography:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world. North America is accounted for the largest market share in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Factors such as well-established automotive and construction industry are fuelling the growth of acrylic foam tape in North America. Furthermore, Europe has been the second largest market for acrylic foam tape. This market is majorly boosted by wide acceptance due to ease of applicability of adhesive tapes. In addition to this, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a lucrative growth rate during the forecast period, owing to rapid industrialization in China, Japan, and India.

Some of the major players operating in the acrylic foam tape market include:

ACHEM Technology Corp., AFTC Group, Avery Dennison Corporation, Helipro Tapes Sdn. Bhd., Himark (USA) Inc., Lamatek Inc, Lynvale Ltd, Nitto Denko Corporation, Saint-Gobain S.A., Scapa Group, TESA SE and the 3M Company among others. Market players are involved in product launches and collaboration agreements to exploit maximum revenue potential in global acrylic foam tape market.

Based On Backing Material, The Global Acrylic Foam Tape Market Is Segmented Into:

• Polypropylene,

• Paper,

• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) And

• Others

Key Questions Answered in Report: –

• What are the Future Scope of global Acrylic Foam Tape market up to 2024

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in the global Acrylic Foam Tape market?

• What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

• What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Acrylic Foam Tape market?