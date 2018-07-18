High-Frequency Welding Process For LSAW Pipe

1. Regulation of the status of high frequency induction coils

LSAW steel pipe has a longer heating time, and the high frequency induction coil should be as close as possible to the position of the squeeze roller. If the induction coil is far from the squeeze roller. The heat affected zone is wider and the weld strength is reduced; otherwise, the weld is lack of edge heating and poor molding after extrusion.

The cross-sectional area of ​​the impeder should be no less than 70% of the cross-sectional area of ​​the inner diameter of the steel pipe. The effect is to make the induction coil, the edge of the tube weld and the magnetic rod form an electromagnetic induction circuit. 5.5 The resistor is a set of special magnetic rods for welded pipes. The onset effect, the eddy heat is concentrated near the edge of the tube blank weld, heating the edge of the tube blank to the soldering temperature. The resistor is dragged with a wire in the tube blank.

Within, a central position should be relatively fixed in the middle of the proximity of the squeeze roller. When starting up, because the tube billet is moving at a rapid speed, the resistor is damaged by the friction of the inner wall of the tube blank, and the demand is often changed.

The demand is cleared. The method of cleaning is to fix the tool on the frame. 5.6 Welds will occur after the weld is welded and squeezed. The welding rod is smoothed by the rapid movement of the welded pipe. Internal high-frequency erw steel pipe. The burrs are not generally cleared.

2. Control of weld gap

After multiple rolls are rolled, the strip is fed into the welded pipe unit. The strip is gradually rolled up to form a circular tube blank with a tooth gap, and the pressing amount of the pressing roller is adjusted to make the weld gap controlled at 1 to 3 mm.

And make the welds flush at both ends. If the gap is too large, the adjacent effect is reduced, the eddy current is lacking, and the weld crystals are directly combined and unfused or cracked. If the gap is too small, it will form close to the effect is increased, the welding heat is too large, and the weld is burnt; perhaps the weld is pressed and rolled to form a deep pit, which affects the appearance quality of the weld.

3. Welding temperature control

According to the formula (2), the welding temperature is mainly affected by the high-frequency eddy current thermal power. The high-frequency eddy current thermal power is mainly affected by the current frequency, and the eddy current thermal power and the current excitation frequency are flat.

Fang Cheng is proportional; while the current encouragement frequency is affected by the encouragement of voltage, current and capacitance, and inductance. The incentive frequency formula is:

f=1/[2 π ( CL 1/2]… 1

Inductance = Flux / Current Where: f- Encouragement Frequency (Hz C- Encourage the capacitance in the loop.

Capacitance = Battery / Voltage; L- Encourage the inductance in the loop.

The frequency of encouragement is inversely proportional to the square of the capacitance and inductance of the excitation loop, and may be proportional to the square root of the voltage and current. The above equation is known. Just change the capacitance, inductance or voltage in the loop

The current can change the size of the encouraged frequency, and then reach the target of the control welding temperature. Regarding the low carbon steel, the welding temperature is controlled at 1250~1460 °C, and the wall thickness of the foot tube is 3~5mm.

Through the requirements. In addition, the soldering temperature can also be achieved by conditioning the soldering speed.The edge of the heated weld does not reach the soldering temperature when the input heat is lacking. The metal structure is still in the solid state, forming unfused or not welded; when the input heat is lacking, the heated weldingThe edge of the seam exceeds the soldering temperature, and the burnt or molten droplets are caused to cause the weld to form a melt hole.

4. Squeezing force control

Under the extrusion of the squeeze roll, the two edges of the tube blank are heated to the soldering temperature. The metal crystal grains that are formed together are saturated and crystallized, and finally constitute a strong weld bead. If the pressing force is too small, the composition

The number of crystals is small, the strength of the weld metal is reduced, and cracking occurs after being stressed; if the pressing force is too large, the molten metal will be extruded into the weld, which not only reduces the weld strength.Degree, and a lot of burrs on the surface, and even the formation of weld seams and other defects.

5. Process examples

Briefly describe the process parameters: Now take the welded φ 32 2mm straight seam welded pipe as an example.

Strip specification: 2 98mm Bandwidth split by medium diameter plus a small amount of molding allowance

Steel material: Q235A

Input Excitation voltage: 150V Excitation current: 1.5A Frequency: 50Hz

Output DC voltage: 11.5kV DC current: 4A Frequency: 120000Hz

Welding speed: 50 m / min

Parameter conditioning: The output voltage and welding speed are adjusted in real time according to the transformation of the welding line energy. Normally, the parameters do not have to be adjusted.