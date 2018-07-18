Ms Pooja Bedi appointed as the Editor of Teach Primary

Primary Plus Media, a wide-ranging and activity-based journal designed to enrich the knowledge of primary school children, in collaboration with “Teach Primary” has announced the appointment of Ms Pooja Bedi as the editor for their recently launched magazine- Teach Primary (Indian Edition).

Ms Pooja Bedi is an eminent personality in the Media and Entertainment fraternity. She represents modern India. She has donned many hats during 30 years of her career span. She is the author of Penguin bestseller 2000, ‘Timepass’ and ‘Born to die’, a star in popular films like ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander’, a television talk-show host, and host of several award-winning TV shows. She is an alumna of Lawrence School, Sanawar, and a class topper.

She conducts “Happy Soul workshops” which amalgamate science with spirituality. The modules are tailored for school going teenagers, students heading abroad for higher education, corporate excellence, wellness and personal transformation for individuals of every age group.

Ms Pooja Bedi and Education

Ms Pooja Bedi believes in the popular saying by Alvin Toffer- “The Illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read or write but those who cannot learn, unlearn and relearn.” In India, it is an age of fast transformations. Education is experiencing a great shift in focus. Now focus is changing from behavioural to cognitive learning. As a believer of Holistic Education, the formal format of Indian education system needs a transformation. While preparing children for the future, we often rob them of their childhood, wherein children should be allowed to express their individuality and to indulge in their passion.

She believes that there is a need to introduce a paradigm of mindful training, to prepare children for the future by using a unique pedagogical framework which would put students at the centre of learning and make both students and teachers responsible for the standard of education imparted.

On boarding a new member, Mr. Manbir Bedi, Group Editor, Teach Primary said, “Having a stellar academic and professional career and a strong feminine personality, Ms Pooja Bedi will be the most valuable asset to Primary Plus Media. She will help us to promote the preparation of teaching and learning material and workshops. Being a strong resilient doting mother, she has an understanding of children’s education that will help us tap into the holistic and creative aspects of learning that emphasises learning over teaching which is why I welcome Ms Pooja in her new avatar as the editor of Teach Primary, Primary Plus Media.”