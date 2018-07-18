Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market Key Trends and Opportunity Analysis 2025

A research study titled, “Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market by product – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025” published by crystal market research.

Industry Outlook – Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market

The Global Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market is expected to experience significant growth in coming years between 2017 and 2025. The market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing geriatric population worldwide, rising incidence of eye-related disorders, increasing demand for ophthalmic surgical devices in emerging countries, and technological advancements in the field of ophthalmology. Aging population is more susceptible to developing glaucoma as a result of age related tissue changes. According to the 2015 World Aging Population report by the UN, between 2015 and 2030, the global population aged 60 years and over is expected to grow by 56% from 901 million to 1.4 billion. This number is projected to rise up to 2.1 billion by 2050.

Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market -Product Outlook

Refractive errors in the eye occur when parallel light rays entering the eye, do not focus on the retina. Femtosecond lasers are near infrared lasers that are used in refractive and cataract surgeries to facilitate precise corneal cuts. Excimer lasers are another such advanced lasers that are used in procedures such as photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) for refractive corrections. In addition to laser surgeries, glaucoma can also be treated using implants that are used to keep the surgically created opening from closing down.

Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market -By Region

Middle East And Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria And South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest Of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

Rest Of The World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Competitive Insights:

Some of the key players operating in the ophthalmic surgical devices market include Glaukos Corporation, Alcon Laboratories, Inc. (acquired by Novartis AG), Ellex Medical Lasers Limited, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, New World Medical, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., A.R.C. Laser GmbH, Ivantis, Inc., Allergan, Inc. (acquired by Actavis plc), Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, IRIDEX Corporation, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Topcon America Corporation, NIDEK CO., LTD. and Lumenis Ltd.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

North America dominated the global ophthalmic surgical devices market in 2016 owing to the presence of robust healthcare infrastructure in the region leading to the increasing development of minimally invasive surgical techniques. The Asia-Pacific ophthalmic surgical devices market is expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period due to rising awareness related to eye disorders and their treatments along with increasing disposable income of the people in the region.

