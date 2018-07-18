Sri Lanka Tourism Roadshow in Jaipur Concludes on a High Note

Was attended by more than 90 travel agents, tour operators, event planners and media people.

11th July 2018, Jaipur:Sri Lanka Tourism roadshow in Jaipur, organized by Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB), has concluded on a high note with attendance of approx 130 respected guests and dignitaries. The event started with B2B meetings, followed by presentations by the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau and SriLankan Airlines.

The event was attended by Ms. Upekkha Samaratunga, Minister (Commercial) Sri Lanka High Commission in New Delhi, Mr. Viranga Bandara, Assistant Director of Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau, Mr. Chinthaka Weerasinghe, Manager- Northern India, SriLankan Airlines and other respected dignitaries. The roadshow in Jaipur is a part of Sri Lanka Tourism’s 7-city roadshow in India and Jaipur is the second city in this series.

Mr. Sutheash Balasubramaniam, Managing Director, Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau shared with media said “Sri Lanka has gained popularity and has experienced robust growth in India. We are organizing these events to explore the unique island of hospitable people to woo travel agents and increase flow of Indians from Jaipur.The road show would enhance the visibility among the travel,trade and consumers to position Sri Lanka as the preferred destination in Asia.Ramayana Trail sites widely scattered across the country will be of unique experience particularly to Indians. We are confident that in 2019 a lot of more Indians will choose Sri Lanka as their preferred holiday destination and he further said that currently Sri Lanka Tourism is exploring new kind of promotion similar to that of the ongoing master card campaign . Planes are underway to jointly work with airlines and tour operators to promote the destination more aggressively.”

The participants from Sri Lanka included Apple Holidays, Jetwing Travels (Pvt) Ltd, Asian Adventure Travel Management company, HTCEY Leisure Pvt ltd, Walkers Tours Limited, Hamoos Travels, Karusan travels, Luxe Asia, Green Holiday Center, Riu Hotel & Resorts, Bernard Tours (Pvt) Ltd, Lanka Reisen Ceylon (Private) Limited, Exotic Global Holidays, Esna Holidays Pvt Ltd, B.O.C. Travels (Pvt) Ltd and Travelwind Holiday pvt ltd, along with Sri Lanka Tourism officials and Sri Lankan Airlines’ officials, who showcased unique tourism offerings, latest developments and exclusive products for India market.

Jaipur is the gateway for Rajasthan and the most popular city for outbound tourism in Rajasthan. Jaipur is one of the emerging outbound tourism hub in the country and home to highest number of travel companies in the state. Lately many international carriers have started their direct flights from the city, keeping the growth of outbound tourism from the city into the consideration.

It also has to be noted that Sri Lanka has seen a substantial growth in tourist arrivals from India in the year 2017, with over 3.84 lakh Indian travelers. This makes India one of the top 5 tourists’ arrival markets in Sri Lanka. Also Sri Lanka is one of the top 10 holiday destination for Indian travellers, so with this roadshow, the tourism board look forward to extend its reach beyond metro cities of the country.

This 7-city roadshow aim at strengthening the tourism relations between travel partners of both the countries and are part of SLTPB strategic efforts to promote Sri Lanka as the most preferred short-haul holiday destinations for Indian travelers.