Digital Audio Decoders Market Robust pace of Industry 2018 to 2028

Digital Audio Decoders Market: Overview

In digital audio decoders, every S/PDIF or HDMI digital audio source is connected to an input connector. Digital audio decoders are electronic modules that decode and process multiple surround sound audio channels, and are used with other amplified audio systems. Digital audio decoders have a display, and an infrared remote control feature. Audio, from the S/PDIF or HDMI source, is extracted and the video part of the signal is dissected into two precise HDMI outputs.

The input signal, that is required to be decoded by the digital audio decoder, needs to be in a certain threshold range. Hence, the signal is sent to a current or voltage amplifier for the necessary modifications and pre-amplification, and then sent as a processed audio input to the digital audio decoders. For instance, in case of a microphone being the input source, the input signal is amplified by current, voltage, and power amplifiers, after which a stronger input signal is sent to the digital audio decoder, which further processes and decodes the signal. The output signal, processed by the digital audio decoder, is then sent to the speaker.

Today, digital audio decoder manufacturers are offering liquid crystal display integrated digital audio encoders. The display in digital audio decoder enables improved visibility of apt status information, and is used to make appropriate feature adjustments. Digital audio decoder suppliers are also integrating a headphone jack in their digital audio decoders to enable the user to experience an intimate listening feature.

Digital audio decoders are gaining popularity owing to their enhanced durability and high efficiency. Also, the digital audio decoders are available in an attractive and compact package, which can be installed at almost any location. They also support efficient current sharing and the potential difference fluctuations have almost negligible effect on their functioning. Such factors drive the Digital Audio Decoders market, globally. The advanced setup and audio processing features enable surround sound feature, and a secure connection to an amplified audio system ensuring an optimal experience. Currently, manufacturers offer additional RCA jacks in a digital audio decoder which provide more channels of analog audio for the purpose of front channel bi-amplification. Rise in demand for consumer electronic devices is estimated to offer huge opportunities during the forecast period, thus driving the global Digital Audio Decoders market. The trending features, such as integration of earphone jack and LCD, will propel the global digital audio decoder market to greater heights.

Among all the regions, North America holds the largest market share of the global Digital Audio Decoders market and is anticipated to maintain a balanced growth rate over the forecast period. The growth of Digital Audio Decoders market in North America is attributed to the ever-rising trend of adoption of consumer electronics, such as amplified audio speaker systems. The high presence of input signal amplification services and solution providers drive the digital audio decoders market in the region.

However, during the forecast period, digital audio decoder market in Western Europe and Asia Pacific, excluding Japan, are expected to register the high growth rate as compared to the markets in other regions.

Few of the major players operating in the global digital audio decoders market include, Flaunt Corps.; NXP Semiconductors; STMicroelectronics; Dolby Laboratories; Cirrus Logic; Gefen (a subsidiary of Nortek Security and Control); NOGA; AP LINK; Cablesetc; Orei; Kanex Pro and Neoteck, among others.