Digital Intelligence Platform Market Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Analysis, Development Strategy, Emerging Technologies, Global Trends and Forecast by Regions

Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market: by Component (Energy Optimization, Analytics, Data Management), Touch point (Mobile, Social Media, Web, Kiosk, Email), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Vertical – Forecast to 2023

Digital intelligence platform market is estimated to exhibit high growth potential during the forecast period owing to its increasing demand across various industry verticals. Rising demand among the enterprises for digital intelligence platforms is driving the growth of the market. Additionally, innovations and advancements in the technology, and increasing adoption of internet enabled mobile devices are adding fuel to the growth of the digital intelligence platform market.

Adobe Systems, IBM, SAS Institute, Evergage, Google, Inc., Mixpanel, Optimizely, Webtrekk GmbH, New Relic and Localytics are some of the leading players in the market. Adobe focusses on manufacturing calculators, printers, cash registers, POS touchscreens, and others. The company focusses on offering innovative solutions and keeps up with the fast pace of the technological advancements. Whereas, SAS Institute focusses on providing better customer behavior analysis to drive customer centric business decisions. Webtrekk and Evergage are also top leading players in the digital intelligence platform market. Increasing trend of cloud-based technologies and growing adoption of marketing cloud are major factors driving the growth of the market. The increasing focus towards facilitating customer engagement and retention is increasing to enhance customer experience. Increasing popularity of social media analytics is another major factor driving the growth of the digital intelligence platform market. Growing trend of digitalization is another factor responsible for fueling the growth of the digital intelligence platform market.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4856

The global digital intelligence platform market has been segmented on the basis of component, touchpoint, organization size, and vertical. The organization size is further classified into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. The large enterprises are expected to hold the largest market share owing to the increasing focus towards enhancing customer experience. Whereas, small and medium sized enterprises is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. However, the lack of digital skillset and complexity of data integration may hamper the market growth.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, the global Digital Intelligence Platform Market is estimated to generate revenue of approximately USD 15 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Regional Analysis:

The global digital intelligence platform market is studied for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Europe is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The North American market growth is attributed to technological advancements and increased adoption of mobile devices enabled with cloud based services across various industry verticals.

MRFR Analysis Some of the key players in the market: Adobe Systems (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), SAS Institute (U.S.), Evergage (U.S.), Google, Inc. (U.S.), Mixpanel (U.S.), Optimizely (U.S.), Webtrekk GmbH (Germany), New Relic (U.S.), Localytics (U.S.) and Cxense (Norway).

The global digital intelligence platform market can be segmented on the basis of component, touchpoint, organization size and vertical. The vertical is further segmented into BFSI, healthcare, ITand telecommunication, retail and e-commerce, travel, public sector and others. However, BFSI is expected to hold the largest share of the digital intelligence platform market owing to the increased focus on customer satisfaction and ultimately enhancing customer experience. Moreover, the market is witnessing a considerable growth in the demand for digital intelligence platforms with increasing competition among retailers to target customer behavior and gain the consumer buying patterns. Increasing popularity of GPRS enabled devices is another major factor driving the growth of digital intelligence platform market.

Get Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/digital-intelligence-platform-market-4856

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

LIST OF TABLES

Table1 Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market: By Region, 2017-2023

Table2 North America Digital Intelligence Platform Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table3 Europe Digital Intelligence Platform Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table4 Asia-Pacific Digital Intelligence Platform Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table5 Middle East & Africa Digital Intelligence Platform Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Continued……

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Five Forces Analysis Of Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market In 2017, By Country (In %)

Continued…….

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com