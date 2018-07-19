Want to Increase sales! A Warren Buffet favorite, Dane Carnegie

The Habits of Profitability™ Team & Dale Carnegie Experts Are Teaming Up For This Rare, CEO & Executive Workshop!

We are bringing to you a rare collaboration between the Warren Buffet Favorite, Dale Carnegie Experts, and the High Growth Business Experts on the Habits of Profitability™ Team in the same room just for you – CEOs and Executives!

Why you must attend…

A powerful and convincing presentation is one of the most important tools you have to get your ideas across and accomplish results, especially in sales and strategic partnerships. Whether you are persuading clients to use the services or products offered by you, energizing a team or pitching an idea to gain decision makers buy-in, or setting up high growth partnerships with another organization, the power of your presentation makes all the difference between success and failure. With so much riding on your presentation ability, you will not want to miss this opportunity to hone your skills to perfection and ensure confidence, clarity, and impact!

In this rare workshop, you will learn how to develop effective business presentations and adopt a step-by-step approach to deliver compelling and clear messages, which will not only keep your audience engaged but also enable you to quickly get their buy-in.

The workshop will cover the following topics:

Develop an effective message using an appropriate opening, body, and close

Articulate your message clearly and concisely

Maximize your impact through eye contact, gestures, tone, and energy level