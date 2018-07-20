Automotive Engine Market 2018 Global Analysis, Market Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts, 2018 To 2022

Automotive Engine Market 2018

Global Automotive Engine Market by placement (In-Line Engine and V-Type Engine), Vehicle type (Passenger, LCV, HCV), by Fuel (Gasoline, Diesel and Others) and by Region (North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa and Middle East).

Market Synopsis of Global Automotive Engine

Automotive Engine is one of the most integral parts in any vehicle. It enables the vehicle to function efficiently and run smoothly without any trouble. Overall performance, Vehicle emission and efficiency of every vehicle depends on the condition of automotive engine.

With the advent of recent technological developments, the automotive engine market is expected to grow substantially. Owing to the Factors such as rigid fuel economy regulatory norms and growing demand for technologically advanced powered engines for the better performance of vehicles. Furthermore, rising disposable income can also be attributed to the growth of the automotive engine market which will ensure to spend more on high-end cars and commercial vehicles by consumers.

Recently the automobile giant Audi, has developed a TFSI 4-cylinder engine which the company claims to be the most efficient 2-litre gasoline engine on par. Such technological developments will certainly boost the market growth which will pave the way for better fuel-efficient vehicles.

Key Players

Cummins Inc., Fiat S.PA., Volkswagen Group, Ford Motor Company, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, AB Volvo, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai Motor Company and Scania AB are some of the leading players operating in this market.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

Jan 2018- Ford Motor Co significantly increased its planned investments in electric vehicles to USD 11 billion by 2022 and have 40 hybrid and fully electric vehicles. The company shifted capital investment away from sedans and internal combustion engines to develop more trucks and electric and hybrid cars.

Sep 2017- The Volkswagen Group launched the most comprehensive electrification initiative in the automotive industry with “Roadmap E”. There will be at least one electrified version of each of the 300 or so Group models across all brands and markets. The latest Euro 6 diesel engines deliver above-average performance in the new WLTP cycle under real-world conditions. All new gasoline engines will be equipped with a particulate filter across the board.

Aug 2017- Sweden’s Volvo Cars agreed to make some engines available for Geely-branded vehicles. The car will be equipped with a new 1.5-liter turbo charged gasoline engine which Volvo has been developing for smaller cars.

Feb 2010- Fiat S.p.A. is taking engine downsizing to a new level with the introduction of its new 900cc, two-cylinder TwinAir unit. Automakers are removing cylinders and lowering the displacement of their engines to meet tougher CO2 emissions rules that take effect in Europe in 2012. The TwinAir engine is a key part of Fiat brand’s aim to remain Europe’s leader when it comes to fleet CO2 emissions in Europe.

Regional Analysis of Global Automotive Engine Market

APAC is the leading market and estimated to grow during the forecasted period and it accounts for the largest share of the global automotive engine market. With rapid expansion in the automotive industry of the developing nations in the APAC region such as china, India and japan, the OEM’s have been focusing on developing technologically advanced powered engines to gain high torque and performance. It is followed by Europe and North America due to the presence of long established original equipment manufacturers which provide strong base for the robust development and growth of automotive engine market in the region

The report for Global Automotive Engine Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

