Carpet Cleaning Tips: How To Quickly Remove Different Types Of Stains

Norwich, Norfolk – Carpet cleaning is a task that is best left to the professionals, most especially when you are dealing with hard to remove stains. However, there are some instances where allowing the stain to soak while waiting for the expert carpet cleaning Norwich based pros of Connoisseur Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Specialists does more damage. During these instances it is best to explore some DIY stain removing methods.

The kind carpet cleaning experts at Connoisseur have offered the following tips that will help you remove carpet stains before they set and cause an eyesore.

“Always start with blotting the stain instead of wiping it across the carpet,” offers one of the carpet pros. “Most people tend to instinctively wipe the stain which causes it to spread wider, avoid doing that at all cost,” they add as a warning. “Clean up as much of the liquid as possible without adding anything on the stain. Dry working from the outside in is the smartest first step anyone should do when dealing with a carpet stain,” they conclude their first tip.

“After trying to remove as much of the stain possible with dry working, if the cause of the stain is water soluble, you can rinse the area with clean fresh water.” Chimes in another expert from the Carpet Cleaning Norwich company. “If the stain cannot be removed by simple rinsing do not, I repeat DO NOT scrub the carpet. Scrubbing the stain away will result in fiber damage which will destroy the carpet instead of fixing the problem,” they inform with a stern warning.

Understandably, the blotting and the rinsing will not be enough to remove all types of stains, especially those that cause a bright and very noticeable change in colour. Here are some more tips for people dealing with bright stains that a simple rinse will not remedy:

“If will be tempting to pour chemical spot removers directly on the stain and hope that they do the job, but doing that might cause discolouration on the stained spot,” explains the carpet cleaning professionals of Connoisseur Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Specialists. “The best way to ensure that the cleaning agent will not cause too much damage is to test out a small portion on a spot that is typically hidden from plain view. Observe the area and if no discolouration occurs it is safe to use the spot remover,” they concluded.

Sometimes relying too much on pure spot removing chemicals is not an option for the household. So, here’s a quick, less toxic stain removing recipe from the expert carpet cleaners that is guaranteed to work:

Combine ¼ teaspoon of non-toxic and non-bleach detergent or the same amount of white vinegar with one litre of clean fresh water. This cleaning solution can handle most water-soluble stains like mud, food dyes, and ice cream.

These tips are best used for simple and small stains that do not require expert hands to handle. However, some stains such as wax, gum, glue, and cigarette burn to name a few are best left at the hands of the Connoisseur Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Specialists.

