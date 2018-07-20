Data Center Power Distribution Units Market to Reflect Steady Growth Rate by 2028

Data Center Power Distribution Units

Data Center Power Distribution Units (Data Center PDUs) control the electrical power supply in data centers. A basic Data Center PDU is a big power strip without any surge protection. It provides standard electric outlets for the data center and connected equipment. Data Center Power Distribution Units have no remote access or monitoring capabilities, though rack mounted and floor mounted Power Distribution Units can be more advanced and can provide data which can be utilized to calculate the power usage effectiveness.

Currently, in order to decrease the development related prices of Data Center Power Distribution Units, manufacturers are integrating their PDUs with aluminum and copper transformers and thus, guiding the customers towards using PDUs with low K-factor transformers. PDU manufacturers are also installing infrared (IR) scanning windows in order to facilitate infrared scans and mitigate the need for maintenance personnel to take risks that could disrupt operations.

Data Center Power Distribution Units Market: Drivers & Challenges

The reliability of Data Center Power Distribution Units generates significant demand from both large enterprises and SMEs. In such PDUs, as the rack stakes increase, the PDUs provide an even higher power output. Also, innovations, such as installing temperature monitors in more areas of the PDU than just the transformer, for early detection of internal issues, makes the Data Center Power Distribution Unit safer and increases its demand. These are some factors driving the global market for Data Center Power Distribution Units. However, high powered Power Distribution Units need more customized designs in order to accommodate the unique infrastructure. Due to this requirement of customization, paired with increasing demand for the Data Center Power Distribution Units, original equipment manufacturers must develop and design the frames in much shorter intervals of time than they can. This factor poses a challenge that could restrict the proper growth of the Data Center PDU market.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/23302

Data Center Power Distribution Units Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product, the global Data Center Power Distribution Units market can be segmented into the following,

• Basic Power Distribution Units

• Metered Power Distribution Units

• Intelligent Power Distribution Units

• Switched Power Distribution Units

Data Center Power Distribution Units Market: Regional Outlook

Over the forecast period, huge investments made by colocation providers for developing additional data center features and facilities will enable North America to dominate the global Data Center Power Distribution Units market. Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the rise in digitalization preferences and demands in the region. Moreover, government initiatives in Asia Pacific countries, such as India, are expected to motivate data center manufacturers to establish their presence in the APAC region.

Request for Report TOC: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/23302

Data Center Power Distribution Units Market: Key Players

Few of the major players operating in the Global Data Center Power Distribution Units Market include, APC Corp; Cyber Power Systems, Inc.; Raritan, Inc.; Server Technology, Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Tripp Lite; Vertic Co.; Enlogic; Eaton Corporation and Geist, among others.

The Data Center Power Distribution Units Market Report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Data Center Power Distribution Units Market Segments

• Data Center Power Distribution Units Market Segments

• Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

• Data Center Power Distribution Units Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

• Supply & Demand Value Chain

• Data Center Power Distribution Units Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies involved

• Pedestrian entrance control system Technology

• Value Chain

• Data Center Power Distribution Units Market Drivers and Restraints

Report Analysis: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/data-center-power-distribution-units-market.asp