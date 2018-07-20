Game changing Vacuum Airtight Container Fresh Food & Hulock

KODAECS Co., Ltd., once a little car go separate ways established in 1998, began growing new creative water/air proof sustenance capacity compartments for fresher and more delectable sustenance in 2014. It has effectively gotten a US licenses, utility models, what’s more, outline licenses, and now turns into the water/air proof nourishment stockpiling compartment showcase pioneer with creative thoughts and innovation.

Hulock Square Vacuum Airtight Container Gift Set

• Comprises: Hulock Square Vacuum Airtight Container No.1 (Small), Hulock Square Vacuum Airtight Container No.2 (Medium), Hulock Square Vacuum Airtight Container No.3 (Large) & Vacuum Pump

• Material: SAN (Body & Lid) + Silicone rubber

• Purpose: Food storage container

• (Min & Max temperature tolerance: -15 c- 90c)

Hulock’s Exclusive Vacuum Pump

• Size: Diameter 62mm x Height 130 mm / Country of manufacture: South Korea

• Material: ABS + Silicone rubber / Use: vacuum pump

Hulock All Inclusive Vacuum Airtight

Container Gift Set

• Comprises: Hulock Square Vacuum Airtight Container No.1 (Small), Hulock Square Vacuum Airtight Container No.2 (Medium), Hulock Square Vacuum Airtight Container No.3 (Large), Hulock Round Vacuum Airtight Container No.1 (Small), Hulock Round Vacuum Airtight Container No.2 (Medium), Hulock Round Vacuum Airtight Container No.3 (Large) & Vacuum Pump

• Material : SAN (Body & Lid) + Silicone rubber

• Purpose: Food storage container

• (Min & Max temperature tolerance: -15c-90c)

Hulock will revolutionize airtight container storage. Airtight containers should not only prevent air getting in but should also make the inside of the container a vacuum and so prevent the growth of germs. With its new Vacuum Airtight technology, Hulock will re-write the rules for airtight containers giving you fresher food.

Directions for using Hulock Vacuum Pump

Hulock is an airtight conditioner system that uses different methods from all other airtight containers.

Below directions will help you to make the inside of the container a vacuum.

• Before using please make sure to check that there aren’t any foreign substances on silicone nozzle or valve area.

• Foreign substances on silicone nozzle or valve area can cause ineffective airtightness.

• If vacuum process is not working, please check again that the silicone nozzle & valve areas are clear.

Looking for food storage gift sets manufacturer and Rectangular Food Container Sets manufacturer? KODAECS Co., Ltd, started developing new innovative airtight food storage containers for fresher and tastier food in 2014. We, promise to offer even better and more kitchen appliance choices in Korea and become the most reliable brand everyone knows and trusts.