Research Report Explores Global Share Registry Services Market 2018 and Forecast 2023

A Share registry is an entity who provide the following services to the shareholders on behalf of the listed or unlisted companies: Share register maintenance, receiving, validating and processing of share transfers, Dividend distribution by all modes including direct deposit, TT’s, money orders and cheques, Dividend Redistribution function, Registration of new shareholders, handling general enquiries and handling IPO’s.

This report studies the Share Registry Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market and splits the Share Registry Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

Share Registry Services is mainly used by two groups: Issuers and Investors. And Issuers are the most widely used group which takes up about 62% of the global market in 2016.

EU is the largest sales region of Share Registry Services in the world in the past few years. EU market took up about 41.38% the global market in 2016, while United States was 37.25%, and Australasia is followed with the share about 7.97%.

Australia is now the key developers of Share Registry Services. The Australian share registry services industry has acted as a quasi-duopoly for a number of years, particularly amongst the larger and hence more complex accounts.

Computershare, Equiniti, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, Capita, Wells Fargo and Link Group are the key suppliers in the global Share Registry Services market. Top 3 took up about 71% of the global market in 2016.

The global Share Registry Services market is valued at 2230 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 3200 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast-growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Share Registry Services.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

