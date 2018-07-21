ArtOptimizer for Illustrator Is Now Available on the New Adobe Exchange

Zevrix Solutions announces that ArtOptimizer, the company’s workflow automation solution for Adobe Illustrator, is now available on Adobe Exchange, a new and improved Creative Cloud marketplace. Adobe Exchange makes it easier for customers to discover and install third party plug-ins for Creative Cloud. ArtOptimizer can automatically reduce the size of Illustrator links and performs essential image adjustments thus helping users save disk space, speed up file output and cut production costs.

Toronto (ON), Canada — Zevrix Solutions today announces that ArtOptimizer (http://www.zevrix.com/ArtOptimizer.php), the company’s image workflow automation solution for Adobe Illustrator, is now available on the new and improved Adobe Exchange (http://www.adobeexchange.com/creativecloud.details.1674.html). The only tool of its kind on the market, ArtOptimizer eliminates the excess image data of Illustrator links and performs essential image adjustments thus helping users save disk space, accelerate document output and cut overall production costs.

Adobe Exchange provides a new way to search, discover, and install plug-ins, extensions, and other content for Creative Cloud products.. As a unified destination that brings third-party integrations with Creative Cloud, Document Cloud & Experience Cloud under a single umbrella, Adobe Exchange will make it easier for customers to discover and install integrations that expand and enhance what they can achieve on Adobe’s Clouds.

ArtOptimizer works with Photoshop to helps users reduce Illustrator link size according the image dimensions in Illustrator document at a specific target resolution. The app also performs essential image adjustments such as color conversion and sharpening. For example, with just a click of a button users can:

-scale images in Photoshop to match their dimensions in Illustrator,

-change their resolution to 300 dpi,

-convert all RGB images to CMYK,

-merge layers or delete hidden ones,

-run a Photoshop Action on each image.

In the end of the processing ArtOptimizer reimports images to Illustrator at 100% in their precise position. As a result users can save gigabytes of disk space and countless hours of optimizing images manually, accelerate document output, reduce job turnaround and cut costs through faster processing.

Pricing and Availability:

ArtOptimizer can be purchased from Adobe Exchange for $119.95, as well as from Zevrix website and authorized resellers. Trial is also available for download. ArtOptimizer requires macOS 10.5-10.132 and Adobe Illustrator/Photoshop CS3-CC 2018.

About Zevrix Solutions

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Suite software, PDF and graphic file diagnostics, as well as Microsoft Office on Mac OS. Zevrix Solutions is dedicated to helping professionals achieve more while doing less through automating their everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit http://www.zevrix.com.