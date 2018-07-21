22 July 2018 A huge redevelopment along the shorelines has conveyed trendier townhouse decisions to the territory. The Town Center of Atlantic Beach—at the foot of Atlantic Boulevard—is a beguiling shopping and eating region. With arranging and engineering that blend old and new Florida, it epitomizes an engaging climate that draws in the two inhabitants and guests alike.

©2018 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights held. Information last refreshed: 7/19/2018 2:12 AM PST. A few properties that show available to be purchased on this site may consequently have been sold and may never again be accessible.

The information identifying with land available to be purchased on this site comes to some degree from the Internet Data Exchange (IDX) program of the Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. Land postings held by financier firms other than Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty are set apart with the posting brokerâ€™s name and itemized data about such postings incorporates the name of the posting specialists. Information gave is esteemed solid yet isn’t ensured. IDX data is given solely to consumersâ€™ individual, non-business utilize that it may not be utilized for any reason other than to distinguish planned properties customers might be occupied with obtaining.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:-

https://www.floridanetworkrealty.com/atlantic-beach-homes-for-sale.aspx

– Atlantic Beach Real Estate – Search Atlantic Beach houses/homes for sale in Florida. Browse all active homes, real estate and more with pictures and info for sale in Atlantic Beach, Florida.

CONTACT:-

Contact us:

4190 Belfort Rd,

Ste 475 Jacksonville , FL 32216

904.296.6400

904.999.6230