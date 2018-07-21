Book Premium Villas in Greater Noida | Godrej Golf Links

When you are planning to invest on villas, a number of features come to your mind to get the best investment option. Villas are generally priced at a range above the average level and hence the consideration factors also increase. If you are in search for the best villa property in Noida, go for Godrej Golf Links Villas. But why Godrej Villas and not any other villas?

Take a look at the following points and analyse your decision of investment wise.

Builder: Godrej Properties is a 119 years old builder which is an auxiliary wing of Godrej Group. With presence in 12 cities in India, this is the only ISO certified real estate brand in the country. This builder has recently entered the real estate market of Noida by launching its maiden project in the city as Godrej Golf Links. The first phase of this project introduces Godrej Golf Links Crest Villas. Owing to its brand value and immense reputation, the company made sales of over Rs. 300 Cr. on the very first day of launching.

Project Planning and Layout: Godrej Golf Links is located in Sector 27 Greater Noida, next to Pari Chowk. Enjoying an excellent location advantage with direct connectivity with FNG and Greater Noida Expressways and upcoming metro services, http://www.srkresidency.com/godrej-golf-links-luxury-villas-in-greater-noida/>Godrej Golf Links Greater Noida ensures an ideal destination for living. Spreading over 100-acre, this villa township offers 80% open area with 1900 trees. An extensive golf course with 9-holes has been mapped out in this project in a centralised area so that the Godrej Golf Links Villas can oversee the pristine view of the greenery of the golf area. These Godrej Crest Villas with 3/4/5 BHK accommodations are developed on floor area ranging from 2359 sq. ft. to 6168 sq. ft. Facilitated with a diverse range of personal and outdoor facilities and amenities, Godrej Golf Links Crest Villas are perfect for your upscale lifestyle. With a lot of future planning for further development of this project, you will be enjoying all essential conveniences within this residential campus.

Price: Godrej Crest Golf Links Villas are reasonably priced starting from Rs. 1.25 crore. There is an inaugural discount offer of Rs. 5-15 lacs on these luxury villas in Greater Noida. You can book your villa for Rs. 5 lacs only. Assured to get a huge ROI in terms of long lasting value, these Godrej Villas in Greater Noida will be available for possession in 2018.

