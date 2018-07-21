Fly smart with GoAir for fares starting at Rs 1,045 (all-inclusive)

GoAir one of the fastest growing airlines, today announced special low fares promotion across all sectors with ticket starting as low as Rs. 1045 (all-inclusive) for the travel period from 21st July, 2018 to 10th August, 2018.

These tickets are on-sale for purchase from 20th July, 2018 and available until 23rd July, 2018. This offer is available across all routes that GoAir operates. Customers can also avail partner deals of up to Rs 1000 if booked on GoAir website or mobile app.

GoAir has initiated this exclusive offer to give their customers a value for money and enhanced customer satisfaction.

Tickets booked under this offer are non-refundable (taxes and fees are refundable on cancellation). This is limited inventory under the offer, and seats will be available on First-Come-First-Served basis. Sale fares are not applicable on group bookings and cannot be clubbed with any other on-going promotional offer. Fares are subjected to Standard Cancellation & Rebooking policy applies. Go Air reserves the right to cancel / modify / substitute / alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice. For other terms and conditions and limitations of liability applicable as per ‘Citizen’s Charter’ displayed on www.goair.in

Tickets for the flights can be booked through www.goair.in, online travel portals, GoAir Call Centre, airport ticketing offices, through travel agents and GoAir App that is available on both Apple iOS and Google Android.