The Social Golfer is now the biggest online golf club in the UK, and with good reason.

Apart from anything else, you can register your golfer’s profile for nothing, although you do get more benefits when you become a PRO member but even that only costs what you would pay for a round at a lot of clubs and gives you a whole year’s membership (£29.98 per annum). An annual PRO membership to eth site also include a FREE courtesy round of Golf at any Crown Golf Course (T&C’s apply)

The Social Golfer (TSG) lets you make new friends and meet other online golf club members by simply posting a game at your own club, or any other that you would like to play, and then posting it on the TSG events and competitions page.

TSG then sends out a geo-targeted email to all members living in the vicinity of that club inviting them to join you for the game. You can also find over 25,000 golf courses around the world, and of course many of those are in the UK.

You can get all sorts of information about the courses including green fees and scorecard details, length and par of each course, clubhouse facilities, and a whole lot more.

Members write reviews of the courses at which they have played and there are currently over 5,000 UK golfers and 10,000 worldwide adding their opinions.

Of course, TSG has a forum where members can and do discuss anything they wish. There are also discounted green fees available, and TSG partners with clubs, meaning that you can save money while enjoying some of the best golf courses in the UK.

In most of them you can play at members’ guest rates, and of course you can take advantage of your fellow members’ guest rates when they post games at their own club – often at superb and exclusive golf courses in London, Essex, Kent and Surrey.

There is also an unique and bespoke handicap and score tracking analysis system which allows you to calculate your handicap after every game and compare your stats with your buddies.

You can also track your scores and download an official TSG handicap certificate using UK and USGA handicap calculators.

Finding new partners and games in your own area is not always easy, but TSG always has games available at golf clubs in London and the Home Counties, together with the rest of the UK.

In 2017 had over 1,000 golf events arranged by members with more than 6,000 rounds played and tracked.

The Social Golfer is THE place to be online for all golfers who want to get away from the desktop and out on the course meeting new people.