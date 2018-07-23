Non-Woven Abrasive Market 2018 | Emerging Trends, Highlights and Challenges Forecast 2023

Non-Woven Abrasives material is a three-dimensional abrasive, made from open nylon filament web with abrasive grain bonded to it. Non-Woven Abrasives are manufactured when abrasive grains are fused with nylon fibers and are bonded together with the help of synthetic resins such as phenolic, epoxy, and others. These abrasives are made up of aluminum oxide, carbides, diamonds, and zirconia. It comes with many advantages such as greater resilience, more comfort, water resistance, and non-rusting due to which it is majorly used in portable grinding, sanding and finishing operations. Non-Woven Abrasives are primarily used in a number of industrial applications such as cleaning and finishing the metal parts. It plays a vital role in giving surface finish and shape for the required material. They are broadly classified into bonded, coated, loose abrasive grains, super abrasives, non-woven, and others. Non-Woven Abrasives are used for commercial purposes in a number of major industries such as aerospace, automotive, construction, cookware, and medical industries, wherein it is used for polishing of surfaces, buffing, honing, and sanding of the substrate material.

Global transportation market is growing at highest CAGR, among other end use industries in the Global Non-Woven Abrasive Market, during the forecast period, which is attributed to ever increasing trade around the world. During the forecast period electrical and electronics market is expected to flourish owing to the growing demand of portable and other electronic devices and rising applications of abrasives in electrical industry. This is turn is anticipated to fuel demand of the Non-Woven Abrasive in coming years. The developing countries along with developed economies are rapidly taking up infrastructural developments, wherein Non-Woven Abrasive is majorly used. Automotive industry around the world is flourishing with increasing demand of vehicles mainly from developing countries. Electric vehicles market is witnessing a steady growth due to the growing environmental concern and regulatory norms against the conventional fuel based automobiles around the world. Moreover, the Global Abrasive Market has been estimated to grow at considerably higher CAGR of nearly 6.5% during 2017 to 2023 to drive demand of the products forward. However, the major bottlenecks in the growth trajectory of the Global Non-Woven Abrasive Market which is needed to be taken under consideration is, the continuous volatility in crude oil prices which may negatively affect resin prices and indirectly affects Non-Woven Abrasives Industry.

Regional Analysis:

There are five key regions in which the Global Non-Woven Abrasive Market is divided into. It includes Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among them Asia Pacific is both the largest and the fastest growing region in the Global Non-Woven Abrasive Market. This region accounts for over 40% share of the overall Non-Woven Abrasive Market. India and China are the leading market in this region owing to the surge in demand of the product by major and emerging end use industries such as electrical & electronics and automotive, along with building & construction. North America is the second most substantial region in the Global Non-Woven Abrasive Market with U.S. leading the region. This is attributed to the growing transportation industry and reconstruction activities in this region. After North America, Europe is the significant region, in terms market size. Countries namely Germany, U.K., France and Italy are the major markets in this region. Europe is leading the overall production of vehicle and it is expected to increase even further during the forecast period to fuel the demand of non-woven abrasive in this region. The Middle East & Africa is projected to grow at significantly higher CAGR in coming years, due to the increasing construction activities to cater flourishing tourism industry. Lastly, Latin America is emerging out of political and economic unrest to join the mainstream with the leading regions in the Global Non-Woven Abrasive Market.

Segmentation:

The Non-Woven Abrasive Market has been segmented on the basis of Target Substrate, End Use, and Region.

Based on Target Substrate the market is divided into metal, glass, plastic, composite, and wood.

On the basis of End Use, the Global Non-Woven Abrasive Market is segmented into transportation, building & construction, electrical & electronics, industrial machinery, and others.

Geographically, the Global Non-Woven Abrasive Markets is divided into five key regions including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

