Pain Monitoring Devices Market is Set to Garner Staggering Revenues by 2027

Pain is an unpleasant sensation caused by injury and illness. The treatment of pain is led by the history of its origin, such as the duration, aggravating, intensity, and relieving conditions. In order to diagnose the cause of pain, pain monitoring devices are used. Pain monitoring devices comprise of a non-invasive finger probe which continuously records the multiple pain-related physiological signals. Pain monitoring devices have become a method of choice because of its high efficacy, safety and, ease of use. Pain monitoring devices are increasingly used for the treatment of many diseases such as cancer and cardiac arrhythmia.

Pain Monitoring Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing pool of patients suffering from chronic medical conditions such as cancer, diabetes, obesity, and spinal problems, have resulted in an increase in the incidence of chronic pain in individuals. This is in turn will increase the global pain monitoring devices market over the forecast period. Studies show that over 20% of the adult population across the globe suffers from chronic pain. In addition, the growing geriatric population will further boost the adoption of pain monitoring devices and will lead to an increase in the global pain monitoring devices market. However, dearth of skilled pain specialists will hamper the growth of the global pain monitoring devices market. The awareness levels regarding the availability and use of pain monitoring devices in the developing regions is typically low. Hence, the low adoption of pain monitoring devices in the developing regions will hamper the growth of the global pain monitoring devices market.

Pain Monitoring Devices Market: Overview

Pain monitoring devices market is segmented into product type such as transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), radiofrequency ablation device, analgesic infusion pumps and neurostimulators. Based on end user the pain monitoring devices is segmented as hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and physiotherapy centers. Pain monitoring device are very useful for monitoring pain in various medical cases, as in some cases the patients are not able to defined the pain location inside the body. In some surgery the pain monitoring device play a very important role with directly help the surgery to do the operation in more perfect way by regular monitoring. Player are coming with much more innovative product.

Pain Monitoring Devices Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, global pain monitoring devices Market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate global pain monitoring devices market over the forecast period due to the increasing incidence of sports-related injuries and presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region. Western Europe is expected to be the second largest market for pain monitoring devices. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the most promising region, owing to the mounting cases of diabetes and chronic wounds.

Pain Monitoring Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the players identified in global pain monitoring devices market include Medasense Biometrics Ltd., Delta Medical International Ltd, AngioDynamics, Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., and others.