Reach out Reputed Dance Studio in Melbourne for Best Pole Dancing Classes

Nowadays, many women are interested in learning the pole dance. Pole Dancing is not just an entertainment, but it is a form of art that gives number of benefits both physically and mentally. It is possible to learn pole tricks through proper training. The Pole Room is a well known pole dancing studio in Melbourne, which offer different types of pole and aerial dance classes. The pole dance sessions are guided by experienced trainers. The Pole Room has four dance studios across Melbourne. The trainers take special care in each of the students and encourage them to develop their pole skills.

Pole Dancing Classes

They bring the pole dancing training in four progressive steps as foundation tricks, intermediate, advanced and elite. If you are a beginner, then it is quite tough to pick the tricks. The initial step is to improve your self confidence and boost the stamina. Intermediate level of training is about learning the tricks to make moves while hanging on the pole, which develops your stamina too. The advanced method is to teach the higher level of difficult pole dance tricks. At the final stage of training, they will train you on combining the practiced tricks of initial levels with your strength and stamina.

Other Service

In addition to pole trick training, The Pole Room also provides the services like Lyra/aerial hoop classes, pole and aerial conditioning classes and zero to 180 degree split online courses.

Lyra/aerial hoop classes – The expert trainers of Pole Room studio train you in advanced aerial tricks, which is an art of floating the air using hoop.

Pole and aerial conditioning classes – They teach you the fitness workouts and tricks on a friendly environment. This includes sessions for splits intensive, handstands & Acro, aerial conditioning, stretch & flow, roll & release and core power.

Split intensive online courses – Split course helps you to increase the strength and flexibility of your body. This is 90 days of online course, which gives you the benefits like improved posture, confidence to perform difficult moves on pole and aerial, etc.

About The Pole Room

The Pole Room is a dance studio that runs successful pole dancing classes in Melbourne. They are certified pole dancing professionals, who provide individualized training to the students. The pole dancing classes are available in four types of membership level as ruby (one session), sapphire (two sessions), diamond (three sessions) and platinum (five sessions). They are dedicated in achieving improved results at the end of each session.

