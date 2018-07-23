RIM launches App for Global HMS Import Export Rates

Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu (webnewswire) July 23, 2018 – Recycleinme.com aka RIM have launched an app which provides HMS export prices from US/Europe and HMS Import rates for Turkey, Middle East & Asia. The Global HMS 1 & 2 export and import prices are updated daily with the increase and decrease compared to the previous day.

“The HMS 1 &2 export prices are calculated from real-time shipping data, Steel Demand, Steel prices, Forward contracts, Trading data from RIM and various other sources. We also provide HMS Import, export offers worldwide to our subscribers. The app is priced at $9.9/year which is less than $1 for a month” says RIM’s scrap price manager Benny Jebaraj.

Features of HMS price app

– Export Import Prices of HMS 1 & 2 updated daily.

– HMS Price Graph

– HMS Export, Import offers worldwide

– 7 days FREE trial

– First app for Global HMS export & Import prices

“We have had several requests from our members after the successful launch of Indian price apps for HMS prices worldwide. It was a daunting task as Global HMS prices are impacted by several factors such as steel demand, climate, US$ exchange rates etc. We have worked hard for the past six months, discussing with major importers, ports and traders to obtain the right data. We have offered the app at $10/year for a limited period of time” says RIM’s manager Jenin Alex.

The HMS price app is available for download at Google play store.

About RIM

RecycleinME, has been an industry leader for scrap and recyclable marketplace since 2002. RIM has recently launched free Indian scrap prices and premier Indian scrap prices. RIM connects scrap suppliers with scrap buyers. RIM also provides business verification, trust marks and help scrap traders make a better deal.

Contact Details:

Mr. Guna Seelan,

4th Floor, Advocate Dharmaraj Complex,Court Road, Near Assisi Church, Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu, 629001, India

04652 230 776

https://www.recycleinme.com

sscraptrade@gmail.com

###