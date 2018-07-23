Time Management in Civil Services Preparation

Each year Civil Services examination draws in numerous candidates from all the states in India. These guys give it their best during their preparation and exam but few make it to the finish line. Time management is as important as hard work and creates a difference between success and failure. How to schedule the time-table of study during civil services preparation? Well, check out these points which are helpful in the time management for winning over the civil services exam:

Adequate Sleep

Going to bed at 3 in the morning and then getting up at 6 should be avoided at all costs. The candidate needs sufficient sleep to rejuvenate his brain cells. The amount of sleep required varies from aspirant to aspirant. While some may get complete rest by sleeping for a couple of hours, others need to sleep more.

Morning Routine

A cup of tea in the morning relaxes the mind and allows the brain to shed its overnight tiredness. Candidates should touch the book and read notes only after gulping down an entire cup of tea.

The first-morning session should not go beyond two hours. Breakfast must be taken at the right moment to soar up the energy levels. The morning session should continue till 12 noon when a bath should allow the person to carry on his preparations throughout the afternoon.

Afternoon Routine

The afternoon routine can be continued for four hours till 6 in the evening. The practice of model questions should be done in these hours to prevent the concepts from escaping from the brain.

Evening Session

Many have the habit of studying new topics in the evening. This is not such a good idea as evenings are mainly suitable for revision.

The smart candidates prepare handwritten notes for their evening sessions that go on till 10 or 11 in the night.

The hours may eat up your recreational activities so you must take a break one day in the week to indulge in some recreation.

Why is Time Management Essential: A Summary!!

Civil Service is an examination that tests the candidate’s quick problem-solving skills. Managing time not only gives you more throughputs but moulds you to perform well in the examination.