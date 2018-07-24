Dental Health 2018

Dental Health 2018 is an uncommon occasion intended for International Dental and Oral well-being experts to encourage the dispersal and use of exploration discoveries identified with oral well-being and the collaborations in the middle of oral and systemic well-being. “Conference Series LLC Ltd proudly presents the” 16th International Conference on Modern Dental Health & Treatment | September 21-22, 2018| Philadelphia, USA. The conference is going to be held in Philadelphia, USA from September 21-22, 2018. The subject of the social occasion is around “Probing the major innovations in modern dental practices towards a healthier life”.For more details: https://dentalhealth.conferenceseries.com/ The purpose of this letter is to welcome you to be a Speaker/ Delegate/ Sponsor/ Exhibitor at the upcoming “16th International Conference on Modern Dental Health & Treatment”(Dental Health 2018) on September 21-22, 2018.

