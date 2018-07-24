Parental Control Software Market to Witness Steady Growth at 9.8% CAGR During 2018-2028

The parental control software market is expected to increase from US$ 90.9 Mn in 2018 to US$ 223.1 Mn by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 9.4% in terms of revenue during the forecast period (2018-2028). In a new report by Future Market Insights, the parental control software market is tracked in terms of value and is calibrated to obtain the market revenue estimates. With an increase in technological advancements, the demand for Internet-enabled devices has increased from children and young consumers. Adoption of Internet-enabled devices such as smartphones, tablets, Macs, and TVs has increased among children and youngsters for various purposes such as for online gaming, live streaming, communicating with friends, audio, video, and also surfing explicit websites.

However, the lack of awareness of parental control software and solutions and low computer literacy are the major challenges that threaten to restrict revenue growth of the parental control software market.

The safety and security of children from online threats is a major concern of parents around the world. By installing a suite of parental control software in computing devices, parents can monitor their children’s activities related to personal information, such as phone numbers, addresses, and passwords. To secure children and teenagers from online predators, parents around the globe are increasingly using parental control software, which help in protecting personal information, restricting and blocking harmful content, and also help in tracking the location of children.

Parental Control Software Market: Segmentation & Analysis

To understand and assess the demand and opportunities in the parental control software market, the report is categorically split into three major sections, namely, market analysis by deployment, by platform, and by region.

The section – market analysis by deployment, comprehensively analyses the parental control software market on the basis of on-premises and cloud in terms of value for 2018-2028. In 2017, the cloud segment dominated the parental control software market, followed by the on-premises segment. Moreover, the cloud segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period in the parental control software market in terms of revenue, followed by the on-premises segment.

The section – market analysis by platform, analyses the parental control software market by different platforms, and data is provided in terms of value for 2018-2028. The Android segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 9.8% in terms of value during the forecast period. In terms of market share, the Android segment also accounted for a major percentage of the revenue share of the overall parental control software market in 2017, and is expected to dominate the parental control software market throughout the forecast years, followed by the iOS and Windows segments.

The section – market analysis by region, includes an in-depth country level analysis of all global regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, SEA & Others of APAC, China, Japan, and Middle East & Africa, by deployment, platform, and countries; and provides market data in terms of value for 2018-2028 for the parental control software market. In 2017, the parental control software market in North America dominated the global parental control software market, followed by the market in SEA & Others of APAC.

Parental Control Software Market: Top Companies

Key players reported in this study on the global parental control software market are Norton (Symantec Corporation), Kaspersky Lab, Qustodio LLC, Mobicip, LLC, uKnow.com, Salfeld Computer GmbH, FamilyTime, SafeDNS, Inc, mSpy, Bitdefender, Content Watch Holdings, Inc., TeenSafe Inc., and Bark.